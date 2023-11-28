Marvel Snap launches Martyr, a very powerful card but one that will make you lose the game. Has Second Dinner gone to pot, or is there a deck where it makes sense? Let’s see if this new letter is worth it…

Marvel Snap will close the November 2023 season, shorter than usual, with Martyra series 4 card that is released today November 28and which will be available for sale in the token store for one week.

It’s the only Series 4 card released this season… and perhaps for good reason: it has one of the most adverse effects in the entire game: if given the chance, it will make you LOSE the game.

In exchange, it has a lot of brute force: 4 power with only 1 cost. It’s one of the riskier cards in Marvel Snap, but there are some cards that work well with Martyr.

How to get Martyr in Marvel Snap

Martyr is released as a Series 4 card. Between November 28 and December 5, you can purchase it in the Token Shop for only 3,000 collector tokens (Whether it’s worth it is something we’ll talk about later).

If you open a collector’s chest within that week, you have a 25% chance of getting Martyr. The other possible options are Jean Grey, Spider-Man 2099 and a random card.

Best deck with Martyr in Marvel Snap

Martyr (1-4): At the end of the game, move to a location that will LOSE you the game. (if possible)

We can start by talking about its power: with 1 cost, offers 4 powerwhich is a lot, and may be enough to move the balance in your favor.

But it doesn’t even make it the most powerful 1-cost card: Ebony Maw offers 7 power for 1 cost, and although its effect is very annoying (blocking a location and not being able to play it after turn 3) it can be countered in several ways (boosting the location with Clawgive more power with Spectrumor cancel its effect with Invisible Woman…).

Therefore, it is essential that if you want make a deck with Martyr know how to counteract its effect. And fortunately there are several ways to achieve this. The most obvious: fill the other locations so that Martyr can’t move.

And this deck has a name: Ultron. With a 6 cost and 8 power, this card will fill your other locations with up to four 1 power drones, so if you play it on the same lane you played Martyr, it won’t be able to move.

At the end of the game, the location with Ultron and Martyr will have at least 12 power, and you ensure that Martyr will not “betray” you. The challenge then is to ensure that you have secured enough power in the other four turns.

Here the other common cards in Ultron decks come into play, such as:

Dazzler (3/2): Continuous: +2 power for each filled location on your side Patriot (3/1): Continuous: Your cards without abilities get +1 power (such as Ultron Drones, Squirrels, or Doom Bots) Blue Marvel (5/3): Continuous: your other cards get +1 power Mojo (2/2): Continuous: if both locations are full, +6 power Magic (3/2): When revealed: Replace this location with Limbo (will give you more time to fill the locations on turn 7)

What to do if you can’t get Ultron out on turn 6? There are other alternatives with similar effects, although they do not fill the location:

Squirrel Girl (1/2): When revealed: Summons a 1 power squirrel at each location Doctor Doom (6/5): Upon Reveal: Adds a 5 power bot to every other location Brood (3/2): Add 2 Broodlings to this location with the same power

That said, Ultron is not the only valid strategy. Zero (1/3) is another way to negate Martyr’s negative effect, since its effect when revealed is to remove the abilities of the next card you play.

In the same way, Professor (5/3) would prevent this card from moving at the end of the game.

Finally, we only have one unknown left…what happens with Captain Marvel (4/4)? Martyr has the opposite effect of good old Captain Marvel, who at the end of the game moves to a location that wins the game.

Since the letter has not yet been released, we have not been able to verify which of the two has priority, but it will be interesting to see how Carol Danvers confronts Phyla-Vellthe daughter of Mar-Vell (the original Captain Marvel) who became the villainess Martyr.

Without a doubt, Martyr is one of the most interesting cards in the game, which probably won’t become a community favorite, but which forces you to change the way you play.

More Marvel Snap Guides

Here we leave you with the complete guide to Marvel Snap, the free to play card game on iOS and Android, and other articles such as the best starting cards, all the skills, how to get cards without paying, how to get the Pass cards. Unpaid season or the best way to spend gold.

We also explain the best deck with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the most devastating Spectrum deck, the cards without effect, the decks with the destroy archetype, the best strategies for discarding, and the best cards in Pool 2, Pool 3 and how to get the Pool 4 and 5.

We also tell you the best 1-cost cards, the best 3-cost cards and all the 6-cost cards, what it is and how to Snap, how the locations work and how to get new variants and how to get Thanos.