Marvel Snapthe multiplayer card game developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse, was the source of some major alarming rumors yesterday, with changes never actually confirmed. Due to layoffs within the company, now unfortunately a common fact as explained in the Alteridan editorial, it was thought that the title would have repercussions, with the risk of closure.

They are X (Twitter, for those who are still not used to the acquisition of multi-billionaire Elon Musk), the publisher has made it known that no closure is planned and that the video game inspired by Marvel’s heroes will not close its doors at allso much so that it is still played by many people.

