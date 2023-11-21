Immortal Thor redefines the powers of the God of Thunder and shows that he is a hero on a higher level.

Marvel is carrying the character of Thor down a completely new path. As in the stage led by Jason Aaron, Thor has embarked on his new saga, an epic in which his powers have received a very great evolution that makes it clear what makes the gods so special in the world. Marvel Universe. He has also shown that gods can do things that not even other superheroes can do. By placing emphasis on that more mythological side of divinityCharacters like Thor They really can be explored in new ways never seen before.

As the latest story of Thor, these powers are likely to change even more. One of the many interesting things about the recent series Immortal Thor is to focus on the most divine side of the God of Thunder. Al Ewing, who was giving a Hulk twist with Immortal Hulkis the writer who is bringing new concepts about Thor that would change what we know about him in the Marvel Universe. Immortal Thor takes the same concept as the Hulk seriesbut uses it in a slightly more different way.

One of the great revelations about Thor What makes it incredibly powerful is that, as God of Thunder, can speak with thunder, lightning and storms as if they had their own consciousness. This establishes a clear line that differentiates the powers of heroes from those of a god. The comic Immortal Thor #4 illustrates this perfectly by comparing the characters of Thor y Storm. Although they both have similar powers, Thor embodies the very force of storms.

The fact that Thor can address physical phenomena raises the question of whether they are really sentient. This is not new in the cosmology of Marvel. Some abstract concepts such as Death and Infinity have personifications, so thunder and lightning may also have them. Besides, Thor’s powers They operate according to the logic of Norse mythology, often incomprehensible to the eyes of poor mortals.

This new concept of Thor It ties in perfectly with the importance of stories to Asgardians. For example, Ewing himself redefined Loki like the God of Stories. The opening words of Immortal Thor #1 reiterate this idea, with the series’ still-unnamed narrator imitating the poetry of real-world Norse mythology.

Thor may not be the strongest god in Marvel, but in his conception as a hero he far surpasses everyone.

