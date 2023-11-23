Thor’s incredible new suit reveals what the God of Thunder will be like in Marvel’s most heartbreaking future.

The new suit of the God of Thunder, Thor, has revealed who he will become once his mortal allies, who are part of the Avengers, inevitably meet their death. The comic of Avengers: Twilight promises to come to change the rules of the game Marvel Universe, presenting a world where Earth’s mightiest heroes have been forgotten and dark forces are free to decide the fate of humanity. The preview for the fourth issue showed a cover of Alex Ross in which it is shown a much more militarized Thor.

Furthermore, the drawing reveals that Thor is still worthy of Mjolnir, even when his fellow Avengers don’t accompany him. While it is true that the new suit continues to respect the most classic line of the character, the new armor-like elements feel like the definitive look of the character in the future. Marvel has been releasing new information about this series, revealing the future costumes of the Captain America y Ms. Marvel in the art of Alex Ross.

Avengers: Twilight will feature a future in which a mysterious disaster completely destroyed the Avengers’ reputation. In addition to their popularity plummeting, the event took the lives of some of the core members, leading to USA to reject the remaining heroes. In this future, the Captain America will prepare for one last mission, fighting to end the tenacious control of the Iron Copswho patrol each street led by a new Iron Man that observes from the sky. However, not all heroes died, and the art of Avengers: Twilight #4 suggests that the number will show the final destination of the God of Thunder in this world.

Although Thor It is mainly known as being a member of the Avengers On Earth, the God of Thunder has existed for millennia. Due to his immortal nature, it is normal that some of his most important allies end up being buried by the passage of time. These experiences tend to lead Thor into a state of despondency, which Alex Ross’s art conveys perfectly. In a world where the Avengers are forgotten, Thor will likely remain King of Asgard and a hero in the Ten Kingdoms.

The comic Avengers: Twilight #1 It will be available on January 17.

