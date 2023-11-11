Captain America surprises by revealing the best weapon in his arsenal of skills.

Steve Rogers stops being Captain America in the MCU after the events of Avengers: Endgame

The shield of Captain America It is one of the best-known weapons in the Marvel Universe and the character of Steve Rogers cannot be understood without it. Although the shield has been part of the legacy of Captain America Since its inception, it is also far from the best in Captain America’s arsenal. Although it is easy to be impressed by the shield that has accompanied Steve in so many stories, given the material he is made of and what he is capable of doing, Captain America’s most powerful weapon isn’t even a physical object.

The comic Uncanny Avengers #3 does not question the usefulness of the shield but it does show that the best weapon in Steve Rogers’ arsenal They are actually the words that come out of his mouth. In this story, the anti-mutant group known as Orchis is highlighted, which has managed to spread doubt about how dangerous mutants can be. X-Men.

The comic shows how Captain America takes a stance in favor of mutants, speaking out against Orchis and denouncing the speech the group has made since they first appeared. Because although it is true that the people of USA continues to be skeptical of Captain America’s speech, his words are strong enough to finally conquer them. Even Orchis seems shockedsince they recognize that the power of the words of steve rogers They were enough to dismantle a plan that had been years in the making.

It is true that the most recognizable qualities of Captain America They are physical, but the best ones reside in the depths of your being. That being said, Steve Rogers is a politician, as his words have the potential to topple any empire, just as his fists toppled tyrants. As the X-Men try to reconcile with society, return the world to a more hopeful course, and show the world the true colors of Orchis, Captain America’s inspiring speeches They will undoubtedly play a crucial role.

Given the the Orchis campaign against mutants extends beyond violence, it will take more than physical strength to defeat them. Captain America is posing a significant obstacle and it was something that the criminal organization did not count on. In Uncanny Avengers #3took a stand against the world, convincing an entire crowd of people to think twice before hating mutants. Steve Rogers is not only the symbol of the United States because of the suit he is wearing, but because he deeply understands what each person can offer and he trusts in the future of the X-Men.

The comic Uncanny Avengers #3 It is now available.

