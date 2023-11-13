Doctor Strange’s new ability will completely change the future of the Marvel Universe.

Doctor Strange He is one of Marvel’s most important mystical characters. How it came Stephen Strange becoming the Sorcerer Supreme is tragic to say the least. Stephen Strange He was a successful neurosurgeon, but his life changed completely after a car accident left his hands useless with the negative consequences that entailed. Strange was never able to perform surgeries again from that moment that marked his life. Desperate to find a solution, Stephen Strange He discovered a place in the Himalayas, where he sought the help of The Ancient One, a powerful sorceress. There Strange witnessed magic and decided to train in the mystical arts under the tutelage of the Elder becoming the Supreme Sorcerer.

Over all these years, Doctor Strange has proven that his abilities are among the most exceptional in the universe, but now Marvel has made known what its true limit is. After teaming up with vampire slayer Blade, Marvel has shown a key difference between the Doctor Strange from the comics the one from the UCM. This is a notable difference that makes the first one much more powerful. In it UCM, Doctor Strange He has always needed the help of the Time Stone to be able to know the events that will occur in the future. He has now been shown to be able to achieve this in the comics, but without the need for the Eye of Agamotto.

The comic Blade #4 shows this great difference between such opposite versions of Doctor Strange. While Blade is trying to do with the sword Lucifer, Doctor Strange He recognizes that he has been able to see his future. This sets a new precedent since Doctor Strange He has found the definitive form of his powers. Knowing what is going to happen in the future without having to resort to an artifact as powerful as the Infinity Gem could be key to defeating some of the most important threats to the Marvel Universe.

Doctor Strange says he has seen the future, but does not reveal how he did it. This makes it unclear how he can predict the future, but it is most likely due to a new spell he has learned. In addition to this, Doctor Strange proves to know Blade’s allies very well without ever having interacted with them before. Since he came back to life regaining his title of Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange seems to have renewed his arsenal of abilities. Only time will tell what other powers this renewed version of Doctor Strange has been able to acquire.

The comic Blade #4 It is now available.

