The Venom symbiote updates its appearance by fusing with another symbiote that was about to die.

Venom is an iconic Spider-Man villain

Join the conversation

Venom is one of those characters that has experienced the most changes since he made his debut in the Marvel Universe. Beyond that, his usual appearance in the official canon makes the design of the iconic Spider-Man villain one of the best known among fans, with his slimy symbiote tongue being one of his most valued features. account. Now, the latest issue of the ongoing comic series Venomhas shown an impressive update of its language that changes to Venom completely.

The Venom symbiote updates its appearance by fusing with another symbiote that was about to die

After he abandoned his current hostBren Waters, Toxin realizes that it is the only way to save him from being killed by the covert syndicate known as Noname. This act of altruism leads to Toxin to become a puddle of alien goo whose life is depleting by the second. The symbiote met its end not finding a host to attach to.

After being found by Venom of Dylan Brock and a Black Widow who is currently attached to a symbiote, this is where Venom saves Toxin’s life literally eating him, allowing the symbiote that was doomed to fail to transform into a red tongue looking very similar to Carnage that moves in all directions, officially making it Toxin becomes part of Venom in the most disgusting way possible.

This disgusting transformation gives Venom a surprising new appearance without abandoning its original essence. Behaving like a new addition to the corps Venom, Toxin can barely speak in this weakened form, having enough energy to be able to communicate with Venom through what is known as the symbiote hive mind.

On the other hand, Toxin still retains some control over himself while attached to Venom’s body so he could be a nuisance to Dylan Brock in the future. Although Toxin ends up finding a temporary host Before this comic ends, it’s fun to see Venom use his ability to join other symbiotes and expel them as if nothing had happened. It is possible that this hybrid moment between Toxin y Venom open the door to other symbiote combinations in the near future, so fans will have to check the next issue of this series to see if Dylan Brock gets another transformation that lives up to it.

The comic Venom #27 It is now available.

Join the conversation