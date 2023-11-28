Spider-Gwen takes on a terrifying appearance, anticipating a horrifying chapter for the figures of the Spider-Verse.

For many Marvel fans, Spider-Man He is one of the publishing house’s most beloved characters. He knows this Marvel and that is why he decided to build his own universe based on the figure of Spider-Man. It is what we know as the Spider-Verse. Under this interesting idea, some of the strangest versions of the Spider-Man myth have a place. From a noir version o Spider-Hamanything is possible since the Spider-Verse knows no limits when it comes to imagination.

Furthermore, the Spider-Verse is a great narrative exercise which brings together some characters closely linked to Peter Parker who ended up becoming the Spider-Man of their universe, as if in some kind of What If…? it was about. The best known case is that of Gwen Stacy, who died in official Marvel canon. In an alternate universe, Gwen gained spider powers and adopted the identity of Spider-Gwen. Now, an alternate Spider-Verse cover has shown the dark potential someone like Spider-Gwen can have.

The cover of Spider-Gwen: Smash #1 is the first in a collection that will take a twist towards horror about some of Marvel’s most popular characters. The comic Spider-Gwen: Smash #1 focuses on Gwen Stacy and his band, the Mary Janes, while they go on a brief tour around the world. He’s supposed to let go of his heroic deeds, but an impending assassin makes it difficult to stay true to his decision. This comic series will bring new versions of Marvel’s iconic heroes.

The story seems to be set mainly in the Tierra-65The home of Spider-Gwen. However, his terrifying new appearance shows a small glimpse of the terrors the Spider-Verse can offer its heroes and villains. Spectacular Spider-Man #20 already showed how Peter Parker became a real spider. Spider-Gwen’s new form is very reminiscent of that Peter Parker so horrible but it feels like a more organic version in the purest Iron Spider style. The fact that the heroes of the Spider-Verse are spider hybrids could allow for new fighting techniques, moving over terrain at a dizzying pace, and encounters with much more powerful enemies.

The comic Spider-Gwen: Smash #1 It will be available in December.

