There is nothing official from Disney or Marvel Studios yet, but it seems that Kang’s fate It is already rewritten in the UCM, ceasing to be part of it. We would thus say goodbye to the one who was called to be the great villain of the Multiverse Saga and one of the most charismatic characters that have appeared in the films of the franchise. This is all we know at the moment about the supposed departure of Jonathan Majors.

A scandal that is difficult to manage

We have already talked many times about how he manages Disney the scandals in your company. The company does not want dramas or bad press to tarnish its immaculate reputation, so the slightest thing that happens related to an actor or person involved in a project of the house, the response is always the same: give them a door.

With Jonathan Majors we hoped it would be like that too. Their problems with justice due to a complaint of abuse by his ex-partner have been very public, to such an extent that the actor has lost numerous professional projects with many brands.

Curiously, Disney itself removed Magazine Dreams from its billboard, in which Majors is the protagonist, however, even with those, Marvel Studios seemed willing to continue betting on its new favorite villain. Until now. The latest information indicates that the fact that the actor has to go to judgment (it was expected that everything would be resolved in another way) it has been the straw that broke the camel’s back and it is no longer part of the vast Marvel universe.

Change of plans with new villain at the helm

It was in a recent interview on the “House of R” podcast where Joanna Robinson, co-author of the new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, dropped the bomb. According to the writer, she knows that the Marvel leadership has already made the decision to dispense with Jonathan Majors and he is not currently part of the project nor will he play Kang again. Neither did Jeff Loveness, screenwriter who wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and who was going to be in charge of writing The Kang Dynasty, giving even more meaning to this whole movement.

And the solution will also not be to find a replacement for the actor – something that would be complicated, it must be said – but rather to change the strategy for the next films, focusing on a new villain. Loveness will therefore no longer be necessary since The Kang Dynasty would be kept in a drawer and instead, a new character will be chosen to become the nightmare of our superheroes.

According to Variety, that would be Dr.Doomwho we would have to see in the next Fantastic Four movie and about whom at the moment very little is known (not even if there is already an actor chosen for his interpretation).

Marvel has a lot of work ahead of it to rebuild everything and enormous pressure after the failures it has accumulated… Difficult times are coming.