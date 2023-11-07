This is why Kang has never been mentioned in the Loki series,

For this reason Kang has never been mentioned in the Loki series.

With the premiere of its second season, the Disney+ series Loki has received mostly positive reactions from fans, and has reaffirmed itself as one of the most successful series that we can find in the MCU, and in this season, The series shows a new side of the character Loki, who is writing his own story and discovering himself along the way.

It is known that the Loki series revolves around time travel, alternative lines or branches of time, and variants of characters that are part of said temporal iterations, having as main antagonists to the various versions of Kang The Conqueror.

Curiously, although it could be said that Kang The Conqueror is the central villain of the series, throughout its two seasons the character is not mentioned at any time and, although it was not known why, the most recent episode of the series seems to explain the reason the villain hasn’t been named.

Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for episode #5 of the Loki seriesfrom Disney+.

This is why Kang has never been named in the Loki series

As mentioned above, the Disney+ series Loki is focused on time travel, time lines and branches, and character variants, with the most notable variants being those of Kang the Conqueror, such as He Who Remains and Victor Timely, who They fulfill the role of main antagonists in the history.

One aspect that is quite strange regarding the plot of this series is the fact that, although these variants are a central part of Loki’s story, Kang’s character as such has never even been mentioned throughout the two seasons of the series, which was undoubtedly a great enigma that needed a solution.

However, episode #5 of the series seems to explain why Kang is never mentioned, and this episode, in addition to presenting Loki acquiring an apparent new power to travel through time, also highlights and reaffirms the fact that Loki is on a journey of self-discovery and has the ability to write his own storythis being the reason why Kang has never been mentioned in the series, since Loki is Loki’s story, not Kang’s.

In addition to this, another aspect that also influences the fact that Kang has never been mentioned is that, having only interacted with the villain variants, Both Loki and the rest of the characters do not know or have any idea of ​​Kang’s existence..

Some of the fans have speculated about the possibility of Kang the Conqueror being introduced in the final episode of season 2 of the Loki series, but, considering that he has not even been named in the story and, in fact, None of the characters seem to know of the character’s existence, This theory does not seem to be very likely or feasible..

In any case, regardless of whether Kang the Conqueror is introduced or not, the truth is that Loki has already managed to have a positive impact in the MCU with his redemption arc that has led him to self-discovery without the need for Kang to be present in the story, so, There doesn’t seem to be much point in bringing in the villain now.; However, we just have to wait to find out what Marvel will do about the character.

