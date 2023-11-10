Marvel has revealed that there is a specific hero who is immune to Captain Marvel’s powers.

Thanks to a new metal called mysterium, Iron Man has become immune to Captain Marvel.

In the Marvel Universe, Captain Marvel has been considered one of the most outstanding and powerful heroes that exist, because, over the years, both in Marvel Comics and in the UCM, the heroine has made it clear that she is extremely strong, and what’s up very few characters with the ability to surpass her in combat.

While it is undeniable that Captain Marvel is probably the strongest member of the Avengers, it has recently been revealed in Marvel Comics that one of her teammates has become immune to the heroine’s powers.

Said character is nothing more and nothing less than Iron Manwho, after obtaining a new ultra-resistant metal known as mysterium, has discovered a way to be immune to the strength and powers of Captain Marvel, as well as other heroes in the Marvel Universe. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Iron Man has become immune to Captain Marvel thanks to metal mysterium

The status of Captain Marvel as strongest member of the Avengers It has been a constant in the stories of the team of heroes for many years in the Marvel Universe. And, being a human/Kree hybrid, Carol Danvers boasts powers such as flight, superhuman strength and energy manipulation.

In addition to this, being considered the most powerful member of the Avengers has not been a title that has been given to her, since, on several occasions, the heroine has made it clear that she can defeat the rest of her companionsas, for example, in the comic Captain Marvel (2019) that shows the story The Last Avenger, where the heroine faces each of her companions, defeating them.

However, in the comic series The Invincible Iron Man, the roles are reversed as Tony Stark is on his mission to fight Orchis and recover his Stark technology with the help of his new “wife” Emma Frost ( disguised as her assistant Hazel), has obtained an extremely powerful new mutant metal known as mysteriumwhich makes him immune to Captain Marvel.

After acquiring this metal, Iron Man realizes that he can make armor with it, but, before making it, decides to test the mysterium and its capabilities, carrying it in the form of a staff with heroes such as Doctor Strange, who uses his magic on it, to no effect; He also took him to Spider-Man, whom he hit with the staff without his spider sense being able to detect it; and last but not least, he also carried the staff with Captain Marvel, who tried to use all her strength to break itand said staff did not bend one bit.

If just a sizable chunk of mysterium formed into a staff proves immune to Strange’s magic, Spider-Man’s spider-sense, and Captain Marvel’s strength, With an armor completely made of this metal Iron Man could be technically invincible.

With this metal, Iron Man could not only defeat his fellow Avengers members, but he could also stand up to the anti-mutant forces that have taken over your technology Stark and are using her for evil purposes.

As far as Captain Marvel is concerned, if her strength cannot do anything against the mysterium, there is a possibility that this metal will be used to create cells, shackles, handcuffs or any other method of imprisonment that can be used. used against heroin and contain its power.

Fortunately for Carol Danvers, this metal is quite rare in the Marvel Universe, so, for the moment, Iron Man is the only hero who, thanks to the mysterium, has become the most powerful of the Avengers above her, and turns out to be immune to the heroine’s powers.

