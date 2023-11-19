Avengers: Twilight

Marvel’s next big event will be Avengers: Twilight and those responsible reveal very interesting details.

Legendary comic book writer Chip Zdarsky and Marvel editor Tom Brevoort have revealed a preview of what will be Avengers: Twilight, at an event where they presented exclusive covers, artwork and design sheets by Daniel Acuña.

Chip Zdarsky said:

“My goal with anything is to create a story that is both easy to read for new readers and also welcoming to older readers who will enjoy the references that appear throughout. I think if you have a basic knowledge of Marvel superheroes, there’s really something for you here. And having the opportunity to do something self-contained in six issues with a consistent artist is my favorite kind of project because those are the kinds of books you can sell forever.” Revealed writer Chip Zdarsky about Avengers: Twilight.

Avengers: Twilight

Official synopsis: “Instead of protecting the world, the heroes of Avengers: Twilight use their power and influence to control it, leading Steve to come out of retirement to end his rule and restore the Avengers’ legacy to its former glory. Even after gathering his few remaining friends, Captain America will find himself hopelessly outmatched by the system built by the Avengers’ ruthless successors. “This bold and thought-provoking saga that addresses the very nature of being a superhero will also slowly peel back the layers of a bleak story, exposing the shocking events that caused the downfall of Earth’s most powerful heroes yet.”

This story really sounds very good. Do you want to read Avengers: Twilight? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Source: Marvel.