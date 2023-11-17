The reveal of Captain Krakoa’s identity will negatively affect many characters, including Captain America himself.

Captain Krakoa is one of the most powerful villains Steve Rogers has ever faced. And after some time, his true identity has been revealed.

One of the most important modern mysteries that Marvel has introduced into its comic universe It has to do with the presence of a powerful warrior, who works for the Orchis organization. He calls himself Captain Krakoa and has proven to be extremely strong, even when facing Captain America.

For some time, doubt has arisen as to what the true identity of this villain is. AND in the most recent comic, Uncanny Avengers #4, has finally revealed this information, which could cause a huge moral problem for the Marvel universe, specifically for Captain America himself. Below, we will tell you the details, but you should know that there are spoilers.

Captain Krakoa’s true identity has been revealed and it will leave you speechless

The Uncanny Avengers series is being one of the most important and impressive Marvel movies in recent years. This time, the Unity Squad has been fighting the Mutant Liberation Front, which is being led by Captain Krakoa. And, although the heroes have won some victories, they have discovered that this villain has planted a nuclear bomb on a college campus.

This entire tense situation has ended in an impressive combat between Steve Rogers, Captain America, and Captain Krakoa. This battle has been impressive. In addition, it has been seen that this villain has a great ability to use his shield, which gives a clue to his identity, since Rogers is one of the most talented users of this object, although it has been shown that this is not his ultimate weapon.

After this confrontation, Steve Rogers realizes that, in reality, he is fighting an alternate version of himself; which is not at all strange, since, in other realities, Rogers has even become a werewolf. Therefore, Captain Krakoa’s true identity has been revealed, being another Steve Rogers.

How might Captain Krakoa’s identity affect the rest of the Marvel universe?

The identity of this Steve Rogers as Captain Krakoa has been explained, since this character was created by the Red Skull when, using the power of the Cosmic Cube, created an alternate version of Rogers, but he joined Hydra since childhood, so he has been a soldier of this organization all his life. Therefore, he is an opposite version of the hero.

However, this new villain was stopped by the collaboration of Captain America, Kobik and Bucky Barnes. Later, during his stay behind bars, he was apparently murdered by Selene Gallio.

But everything seems to indicate that, some time later, the Orchis organization revived this alternative version of Rogers, making him a soldier of his will. He then assumed the name Captain Krakoa and began his mission to attract mutants to his cause.

Thus, has made society see mutants as terrorists. All this in a macabre organizational plan.

Now that Captain Krakoa’s true identity has been revealed, It is a strong blow to the morale of many characters, especially the real Steve Rogers. Especially now that they are both fighting on opposite sides of a war, representing different values.

On the one hand, Captain America fights to protect and avenge the mutants who have suffered, while Captain Krakoa fights to fulfill Orchis’s plans. Besides, Rogers isn’t fighting just any enemy.but an opposite version of himself, which will inevitably affect his morale.

