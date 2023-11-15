Marvel changes the rules of the game with this surprising revelation that changes everything.

Reed Richards is the leader of the Fantastic Four

Marvel groups have only grown during more than 80 years of publication. However, one of the precursors of these large groups of heroes were the 4 Fantasticwhich is considered Marvel’s First Family. The group led by Reed Richards It has established itself as one of the pillars that supports the Marvel Universe and for many fans it is their favorite group. In this sense, the UCM has announced that the arrival of the 4 Fantastic It is imminent. This could reignite audience enthusiasm for Marvel Studios movies that are a bit in the doldrums.

Now, Marvel has revealed one of the biggest secrets that has accompanied the Fantastic Four in their long career. This is a secret that had been buried for more than 60 years. Since Namor met the Fantastic Four for the first time in the comic Fantastic Four #4has been the rightful ruler of Atlantis. Marvel has revealed the secret of Natlusand Namor’s claim to the throne is exposed as something much more complex than fans believed.

The comic Fantastic Four #1 large size will mark the debut of Natlusthe forgotten king of the Atlantis. Lost for thousands of years, Natlus will return to claim the throne from him, revealing the shocking true story of the territory submerged under the sea. The formula Giant Size has returned with more success than ever, a format that will host a series of one-shots with unpredictable twists that will change the rules of the game of Marvel. The issue will also include a reprint of Fantastic Four #33by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, in which Namor teams up with the Fantastic Four to unite against warlord attuma. This is the official synopsis:

¡THE KING’S EMPIRE! ¡Namor He is in prison serving time as the disgraced King of Atlantis! When an ancient threat rises from the sea, who better to solve the problems than the Fantastic four? Embark on a deep dive in Giant Size format in some of the most dangerous stories of Atlantis… and in the present that can hardly contain it!

Namor is a half-human, half-Atlantean hybrid mutant who rules Atlantis. He has been an ally and enemy of Earth’s heroes, as it suited him. More recently, Namor declared war on the United States over pollution and is currently serving a prison sentence for the lives he took. In his absence, the Fantastic Four will introduce Natlus, a former ruler of ancient Atlantis who is considered the rightful ruler of the nation. Namor has long been one of the most brutal enemies of the Fantastic fourbut now everything we knew about Namor is about to change.

The comic Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1 will arrive in 2024.

