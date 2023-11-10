One of the most underrated villains of the Avengers and the X-Men appears again after a long time.

The Avengers and the X-Men have faced each other on several occasions

It had been a long time since the X-Men They were not in such a compromising situation. The situation has never been more critical than it is now as Orchis has increased the pressure on them around the globe. Mutants are being hunted and killed by this same organization that swore to destroy them all since it first made its appearance. in the comic X-Men #28, Marvel sample a mysterious facility dedicated to captive mutantsnamed in honor of a surprise enemy that was always underrated for the Avengers and the X-Men for a long time.

The comic showed how Firestar apparently he had deserted to abandon the X-Men and go over to the side of Orchis. In reality he is working as a double agent, providing inside information to what little remains of mutant resistance. Orchis send to Firestar to negotiate a plea deal with Juggernaut, and readers discover that he is kept in a kind of facility that pays tribute to Henry Gyrich. For weeks, since Hellfire Gala Massacre, Firestar She has been working here, being forced to watch her people suffer horrible torture and even death without being able to do anything to avoid blowing her cover.

The name of Henry Gyrich will be remembered by the most unconditional fans of the Marvel Universe. The character first appeared in Avengers #165 as the government’s liaison to Earth’s superhero community, beginning with the Avengers. Henry Gyrich took the team to extreme situations, making their lives impossible. Gyrich has also participated in some initiatives against X-Menmaking him one of the biggest overall threats to the heroes of the Tierra. The villain apparently recently died at the hands of Abigail Brandbut it seems that his legacy still continues with Orchis’ activity to annihilate the entire mutant race.

Henry Gyrich He was one of the biggest threats to Earth’s heroes, but he never had the respect that villains like Thanos or Kang had. Without a doubt, this is because he is actually a human being who does not have any special abilities. While it’s true that Henry Gyrich wielded great power as a government agent, he didn’t commit Thanos-level atrocities. This led to the Avengers and the X-Men repeatedly underestimating him..

The comic X-Men #28 It is now available.

