No one can escape death, not even the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. In one way or another, many characters have managed to find out how they will spend their last days in this world, but they have tried to change the course of their lives to avoid that fatal destiny. In fact, if any hero Marvel refuses to assume his own destiny, that is Thor. The new series of Immortal Thor is exploring some very interesting details about the life of Thor, like his immortality. For that same reason, the God of Thunder has a better perspective on what death meansand now he knows that he will meet her.

Thor’s ignorance about what affects his own destiny has been shown in the comic The Avengers #7, which comes from writer Jed MacKay and artist CF Villa. In that issue, Thor comes face to face with death, something that has already been known for a millennium before this moment, and yet, Thor He continues to deny that this is his destiny. Thor’s death is inevitablebut even knowing it, the God of Thunder He opposes ending like this.

The Avengers #7 shows some of the best-known heroes of the House of Ideas in the end of the world. When the entire population of the Tierra is destroyed, except for the heroes in the midst of chaos, it is evident that any glimmer of hope is lost. The battle has an impact on the heroes’ lives, and Thor He is the first to die. The comic showed that Thor He is the only Avenger who always knew he would live to see the end of the world and the imminent death that was linked to that fatal destiny. Knowing how you are going to die is an opportunity that no one has, but Thor decided to refuse that would happen.

Thor not only knows that his destiny is unchanging, but is aware that there is no way to stop its course. The God of Thunder knew that when the end of the world came he was going to die, and there was nothing he could do to change it. He simply never accepted what was to come, denying how he was going to spend his last days on Earth. Naivety is one of the traits that most defines someone as Thorand this can be seen in the latest history of the Avengers.

The comic The Avengers #7 It is now available.

