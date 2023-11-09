A new Iron Man joins the X-Men for the final fight of the Age of Krakoa.

Los X-Men will have to adapt to the latest changes that have shaken their lives as the end of the acclaimed era of Krakoawhich ended abruptly after the attack led by Orchis during the Hellfire Gala. Now, the mutants have revealed the team members and have their own version of Iron Man. The latest comics have shown how Tony Stark had become an important ally of the X-Menjoining in marriage with Emma Frostbut it seems that it is someone else who is inside the new suit.

The next series of X-Men Rise of the Powers of X y Fall of the House of X will be the final blows on the Krakoa stylewhich first appeared in Marvel collections in 2019. During New York Comic Con, Marvel teased some promotional content that included the cover drawn by artist Silva for Rise of the Powers of X-Men that will decide the fate of the reality of Marvel.

The group included some very recognizable members such as Wolverine, Synch, Ms. Marvel, Shadowkat and the armor Mark Nil de Iron Man. At first sight, Iron Man It seems like a kind of zombie that feeds on nightmares. Without a doubt, this Iron Man is not the charismatic Tony Stark but rather the island of Iron Man itself. Krakoawhich has now come to life.

The Krakoa concept made its debut in the Marvel Universe in 1975. It is a kind of intelligent island that survives by absorbing energy from mutants. When I arrive Jonathan Hickman to the comics X-Mena new position was established for Krakoa: The island became an official nation for mutants. Since then, the X-Men They have worked to create a homeland for mutants, without knowing the secret that pushed Charles Xavier and Magneto to make such a big change to defend all mutants. X-Men.

Rise of the Powers of X It advances a little on this idea that will be seen in the final battle. The series, which will take place ten years after the fall of the House of X, will see the god known as Dominion returning to the Tierrawith only the X-Men Synch to be able to stop him. Although it may seem that Iron Man be a surprising addition to this latest team of X-Men, Tony has become an enemy of Orchis and has been fighting alongside the X-Men using his secret Mark Nil armor.

own Krakoa has been the engine that has driven the stories of the X-Men for a long time, so it makes sense to merge it with Iron Man’s Mark Nil armor, which has a wide range of powers. The comics Rise of the Powers of X #1 y Fall of the House of X #1 They will arrive from January.

