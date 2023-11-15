Marvel has repeated a big mistake from the past with its new villain in the MCU.

The introduction of Dar-Benn into the MCU has reintroduced a mistake Marvel had made with a villain 9 years ago.

The wide variety of characters that exist in the Marvel Universe includes both good heroes and characters as well as antiheroes, evildoers and villains, who have extremely particular and distinctive abilities, personalities and characteristics. And while Marvel is constantly introducing and introducing new and different characters, With the recent introduction of this UCM villain, he has repeated a mistake which he had already committed in the past.

And, with the release of the movie The Marvels a few days ago, Marvel introduced the character of But-Bennmain antagonist in said film, with which Marvel, unfortunately, has made a mistake again which had already been presented on a previous occasion in the UCM. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for The Marvels moviefrom Marvel Studios.

Marvel has repeated this big mistake from 9 years ago with Dar-Benn, villain of The Marvels

A few days ago the sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel, titled The Marvels and starring, obviously, Captain Marvel, who is accompanied by Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in this new adventure.

The plot of the film revolves around how But-Bennnew leader of the Kree, after the collapse of the Supreme Intelligence and the civil war that has broken out on her planet Hala that has left it without water, air or sunlight, she takes over one of the Quantum Bands, being that the another is in the possession of Kamala Khan, and, combining the power of the band she possesses along with her staff called the Universal Weapon, manages to destroy a jump point in space and cause an anomaly.

This anomaly is detected by the SABER space station in which Nick Fury is located, so the latter contacts Danvers and Rambeau to investigate it. When Rambeau touches the anomaly, she, Kamala and Carol switch places via teleportation, forcing them to team up not only to figure out how to solve this problem, but also to face Dar-Bennwho plans steal ocean water from the planet Aladna and usurp Earth’s sun to take them to their planet.

Although the villain was armed with extremely powerful items that allowed her to use the heroines’ energy powers against them, the truth is that Dar-Benn is nothing more than a mortal Kree, who It doesn’t really pose a real threat. for Kamala, Monica, and much less for Carol Danvers.

Introducing a villain who poses no real challenge or threat to the heroes is a mistake that Marvel has repeated with Dar-Benn, since it had already happened in the past with Ronan the Accuser, villain of the Guardians of the Galaxy. And the only thing that made this antagonist relatively powerful before the Guardians was the possession of the Power Stone, and without it the character could have been subdued very easily.

The recent Dar-Benn’s introduction presents a sort of parallel to Ronan the Accusersince both villains turn out to be Krees above the rest, with possession of an extremely powerful weapon (which curiously in both cases releases purple energy) that makes them relatively threatening, and without which they would not represent much danger to their opponents.

Likewise, as far as Dar-Benn is concerned, although she has shown great determination and has not bowed to the heroines, the fact that her defeat has been a result of her not being powerful enough to deal with and dominate the power of the two bracelets make it evident that The villain wasn’t a real threat to Captain Marvel at all..

Without a doubt, both the villainess Dar-Benn and the Marvels film itself have not been what the vast majority of fans expected it to be, leaving a lot to be desired, and even, repeating a mistake already seen in the past with the new villain Dar-Benn.

