The Green Goblin makes his appearance in the Ultimate Marvel Universe! As we can see, it looks like the one in Sam Raimi’s movies.

Marvel’s exciting Ultimate universe gets a new twist with a surprising twist in the upcoming release of Ultimate Spider-Man #2, courtesy of talented writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto. Prepare to be immersed in a world where Peter Parker balances superhero life with the complexities of family and marriage! And where above all there will be no shortage of villains like the Green Goblin.

The series, scheduled for release in January, features a mature Spider-Man, now a husband and father. “Meet Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson: Mr. and Mrs. Parker,” proclaims the official description, promising a new dynamic between this iconic couple.

There is a sinister threat on the horizon.

The revealing cover of Ultimate Spider-Man #2 sheds light on the presence of a renewed Green Goblin in this alternate universe. With a design that evokes Sam Raimi’s cinematic aesthetic in Spider-Man (2002), this Marvel villain promises to be the most surprising and sinister threat of the 21st century for Peter Parker.

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 de Marvel

Although Marvel Comics has kept the details under wraps, the brief description accompanying the cover suggests that this villain will be an unforgettable addition to Spider-Man’s pantheon of enemies. The last time the Green Goblin was reinvented in the Ultimate Universe, it resulted in the shocking death of Peter Parker and the emergence of Miles Morales as the new bearer of the spider mantle. What twists await this time?

The cover also offers a glimpse at the aging Peter Parker, raising intriguing questions about his origin and career in this alternate universe. Was he bitten by the spider in his teens, making him a veteran superhero, or did he acquire his powers later in life, facing the challenge of balancing fatherhood with his newfound abilities?

With the promise of a story that redefines everything we know about Peter Parker, Ultimate Spider-Man #2 is a must-read for fans of all ages. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the exciting release in February and get ready to witness the Green Goblin’s transformation in the Ultimate Marvel Universe!

Do you want to read these comics? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. Without a doubt, I think it’s always exciting when they reboot the best characters and give them a new unique story.