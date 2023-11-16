As we said yesterday, Marvel knows very well what is at stake with the new steps of the MCU. But he has quite a bit in his portfolio: X-Men, Fantastic Four and the new iterations of the Avengers. Although we will see the mutants in 2024 thanks to ‘Deadpool 3’, with a film that is expected to be fully immersed in that microcosm, of the other two legs of this bench – although they are not planned until (at least) 2025 – let’s knowing more details.

For example, since yesterday media of proven reliability such as Variety are betting on Pedro Pascal as the next Reed Richards, leader of the Fantastic Four. The very busy protagonist of ‘The Mandalorian’ or ‘The Last of Us’ will lead the cast of this film that will be directed by Matt Shakman (‘Wandavision’) and whose premiere is scheduled for May 2, 2025.

The Fantastic Four are another of those Marvel properties whose rights were dispersed outside of the parent company. Like the X-Men and Mutant Cosmogony, they were owned by Fox, but Disney regained the rights when purchasing the company. But He is not the only actor who already sounds linked to the production. The rest of the heroes would be played, according to these same sources, by Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Girl, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Finally, the juiciest rumor related to the film (reported by The InSneider, crediting the same source that leaked Pedro Pascal’s participation) is that of the presence of Javier Bardem to give life to Galactus. It would be a role comparable to the one Josh Brolin played with Thanos (mainly voice, but also some motion capture), and he is not the first Spaniard related to the Devourer of Worlds: apparently, Antonio Banderas was also considered for the role.

Bad news for the Avengers

Meanwhile, Destin Daniel Cretton, planned director for ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ and who had already made ‘Shang-Chi’ for Marvel, is leaving office. The movie, After its latest delay, it is scheduled to premiere on May 1, 2026, and it would be succeeded by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ a year later, in the style of what was already done to close Phase 3 in ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’.

Could this be the beginning of a recasting of the Avengers now that it seems more or less clear that Jonathan Majors is not going to play Kang to take on them after their increasingly convoluted legal conflicts? Galactus, for example, would be a rival of the magnitude of Kang himself. Cretton’s departure from ‘The Kang Dinasty’ does not imply his departure from Marvel (he is still assigned to the ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel and the ‘Wonder Man’ series), which reinforces this idea that ‘The Kang Dinasty’ It’s simply going to become something else.

