The tension between Marvel and the “mouse” studio for announcing movies ahead of time is increasing

In a surprising revelation, a newly published book reveals the pressure exerted by Disney on Marvel to announce early two key projects of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): Armor Wars and Fantastic Four. The work, titled The Reign of Marvel Studios, co-written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales and Gavin Edwards, details how Marvel was forced to make these announcements ahead of schedule.

Corporate pressure

COVID-19 hit Hollywood hard, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and tension among investors. In this context, Bob Iger, then CEO of the company, together with executive Bob Chapek, organized Investor Day 2020. The intention was clear: to calm investors and excite fans. Kevin Feige, president of the superhero section, and Kathleen Kennedy, head of Lucasfilm, were summoned to announce several projects, including Armor Wars and Fantastic Four, even though both were far from ready to be presented to the public.

The development of the War Machine series has been shrouded in mystery. Originally conceived as a series for its streaming platform, it was transformed into a film production. Marvel admitted last year that the project was being restructured, without offering details on production or release dates. It’s rumored that James Spader could return as Ultron in the film, which directly follows the MCU’s Phase Five Secret Invasion series.

A project surrounded by rumors

On the other hand, the oldest Marvelite family has been the subject of constant casting rumors, without official announcements from the studio. It is speculated that Pedro Pascal could play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby could play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, with Sue as a central plot point. Despite having a release date of May 2, 2025, the project could suffer delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, and is currently in pre-production stages.

Ironheart, another series announced during the 2020 meeting, has also suffered delays, although it has already completed filming. The series is expected to synchronize with that of War Machine upon its release. On the other hand, the group of Reed Richards and company represents an attempted reboot for the franchise that had adaptations in 2005, 2007 and 2015, with mixed results in terms of critics and box office.

The impact of the decision on his fans

The premature announcement of both productions not only shows the tensions between both companies, but also highlights the complex relationship between the creative planning and corporate demands. This situation highlights how high-level decisions can affect the artistic development and narrative of long-awaited projects. For the MCU fansthis revelation could raise concerns about the quality and consistency of these future films, especially considering the expectations generated by the previous phases of the MCU.

On the other hand, the figure of James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine, played by Don Cheadle, deserves special attention. His series promises to be a turning point for this character, who has played a secondary but significant role in the Marvel Universe. This project could be an opportunity to more deeply explore his history and development, something longed for by the character’s followers. Marvel’s ability to balance the demands of narrative and corporate pressures will be crucial to the success of these projects and to maintaining the loyalty of its global audience.

Difficult times for the UCM

This news comes at a difficult time for the MCU. The Marvels, his final Phase Five film, posted a record low opening weekend. In addition, there are doubts about the future of the Blade reboot and the character Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, due to the actor’s legal problems.

The Reign of Marvel Studios is now available on Amazon, offering an inside look at the complexities and challenges behind one of the most successful cinematic universes in history.