The villain Doctor Doom shows off the blasting weapon that cuts through Iron Man’s armor like it was paper.

Iron Man has been the leader of the Avengers

Join the conversation

Although Tony Stark doesn’t have any special abilities, their armor has nothing to envy the powers of some of Marvel’s strongest characters. As time went by, Iron Man has always tried to make better designs that improve on previous armor. However, there is nothing Tony Stark can do against the ultimate weapon of one of Marvel’s most memorable villains: Doctor Doom. The armor of Iron Man It would not last a second against the weapon that the villain keeps safe.

The villain Doctor Doom shows the detonating weapon that passes through Iron Man’s armor as if it were paper

Comic book stories have shown how different Iron Man armors have withstood any type of adversity such as the depths of the ocean or even the vacuum of distant space. However, the comic X-Men #29 has shown the kryptonite of Iron Man’s many armors.

In this story it is shown Doctor Doom training his new X-Men teamformed following the attack of Orchis during the Hellfire Gala. Doctor Doom shows them various weapons, including a large gun that destroys a real Iron Man suit in the blink of an eye. After completely destroying the armor, a satisfied Doctor Doom addresses his new team telling them that they are ready for the fight.

Although Doctor Doom is not one of Iron Man’s main villains, both have had a fight on some occasions, they have fought on occasions. More recent comics have shown how Iron Man became an ally to Earth’s mutant population, which was nearly destroyed by Orchis. Part of this attack was successful due to the Orchis technology he stole from Stark Industries. In response to Orchis’s attack and the X-Men’s growing concern, the Doctor Doom Now he leads his own team of mutants to turn the tables on Orchis.

Doctor Doom’s new weapon It is impressive and completely destroys the armor in completely record time. Iron Man builds his armor to withstand a variety of conditions, but it seems this was something he didn’t count on. In principle, Iron Man armor They are designed to be indestructible, but the Doctor Doom has managed to create a weapon that can cut through a suit as if it were paper.

So far it is unknown why Doctor Doom has decided to form his own X-Men team. When the waters with Orchis calm down, The weapon against Iron Man could become one of the most coveted by villains traditional Marvel armored hero. While it is true that Doctor Doom is not Iron Man’s rival as he is with Reed Richards, he is still a villain and could look for a fight at any time. Iron Man was victorious in the past, but this new weapon could give a complete turn of events.

The comic X-Men #29 It is now available.

Join the conversation