An incredible new version of Ghost Rider will shake up the Marvel Universe like you never imagined.

Ghost Rider is one of Marvel’s most infernal characters

Marvel has announced that a new Ghost Rider will hit the pages of comics, as the publisher previews a new era for the Spirit of Vengeance. Since the version of the antihero first appeared riding a mammoth, the legacy of Ghost Rider is practically unfathomable in the history of Marvel, and now it will be a new hero who will take over. Next 2024 will be the beginning of a new series of Ghost Rider which comes from Benjamin Percy and Danny Kim. At the moment nothing is known about the identity of this new Ghost Rider.

The best known version of Ghost Rider has been the one that has incarnated Johnny Blaze. However, when Johnny Blaze becomes entangled with the Cult of Mephisto, the situation with Ghost Rider is about to change. The Spirit of Vengeance It is an entity that is part of the Marvel Universe for a long time. With virtually unlimited power, the Spirit of Vengeance is responsible for punishing evil deeds and causing suffering to those who truly deserve it. The entity requires a human host to balance its thirst for revenge with a person’s morality and to the situation does not get out of control.

As Marvel’s most powerful demonic forceMephisto has gotten in the way of the Spirit of Vengeance on numerous occasions, and now it looks like the Cult of Mephisto will continue this great custom. Marvel suggests that this could be the end of an era showing the flaming head of Johnny Blaze going out in a column of smoke that leaves a faint trail.

The most obvious candidate being considered to become the next version of Ghost Rider es Talia Warroad. Taliaformer SHIELD agent and paranormal investigator, has been working alongside Ghost Rider to eliminate important supernatural threats. In fact, she became attracted to Blaze through a series of visions that she could not explain. It would make sense that these visions had told Talia more than she realized. In some way, Talia would have preceded her own future as the next host of the Spirit of Vengeance.

The comic Ghost Rider #1 The comic will arrive in March 2024.

