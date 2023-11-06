Generational changes are sometimes very weak, but other times, as in the case of Marvel’s new Black Panther, they are a revolution.

Marvel has presented the new Black Panther and it is very different from the previous one. The King of Wakanda is one of the most important characters in the Marvel Universe today, especially after the success achieved by Ryan Coogler’s film in 2018 and the media impact caused by the late Chadwick Boseman.

In a preview of the upcoming number 6 of the regular Black Panther series, the work of Eve L. Ewing, Mack Chater and Matt Horak, readers of the House of Ideas have been able to take a first look at the new King of Wakanda, known as M’Teli. A man who has not only taken the throne, but also the mantle of Black Panther.

Despite knowing practically nothing about this character, lovers of the Marvel Universe have already cleared up doubts about a key issue in its narrative. From the looks of it, it seems that the Hatut Zeraze, the Wakandan secret police, are more than willing to obey the orders of the new king M’Teli.

He Black Panther legacy and all the supernatural abilities granted by the Black Panther mantle have been passed from one Wakandan monarch to another for as long as time has existed. More specifically, since Mosi was favored by Bast’s panther spirit in what is known as the first Black Panther in history.

Although T’Challa has been the most popular character to take on the role of Black Panther since his debut in Fantastic Four issue #52 (1966), the truth is that anyone who follows Marvel Comics has seen a multitude of Black Panther’s predecessors and successors wearing the same mantle that T’Challa carried.

What are the backgrounds to Marvel’s new Black Panther?

After the brilliant era of John Ridley at the helm of the Black Panther series, The Marvel Universe has witnessed T’Challa’s loss of the throne. In fact, the great African superhero has even lost his own country. An unprecedented event that has left more than one reader speechless.

T’Challa agreed to give up his political power of monarchical sovereignty to support the transition to parliamentary democracy. However, the sleeper agent program emerged violently. This questioned the political role of the former Black Panther, and caused Wakandan society to banish him from the nation.

What’s more, all this caused The Avengers would put T’Challa in the middle, who eventually lost the role of team leader. He has now rejoined under the mandate of Carol Danvers, but the reality is that the previous Black Panther has been left in a very complex sociopolitical situation.