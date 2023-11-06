Although Frank Castle is no longer here, evil must be punished, which is why Marvel has a new Punisher.

Frank Castle, the fearsome Punisher, has decided to take a step back from his relentless crusade. In a surprising Marvel Comics series, written by Jason Aaron and featuring the artistic talents of Jesús Saiz and Paul Azaceta, Frank Castle not only renounced his title, but was banished to another realm by The Avengers. Now, Castle appears to be a guardian of children in Weirdworld instead of the ruthless soldier he once was. But now, we present a new chapter in the story of the Punisher.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics announced that a new character would be taking up the mantle of the Punisher. Joe Garrison, a retired SHIELD agent with experience in covert operations, will take on that responsibility in the Marvel Universe. The series will be directed by David Pepose, the acclaimed writer of “Savage Avengers” and “Moon Knight: City of the Dead”, and the talented artist Dave Wachter, known for his work on “Planet of the Apes” and “ “X-Men Legends.” The covers will be by Rod Reis.

The new start.

With the release of Punisher #1 this week, Marvel Comics gives us our first look at the new Punisher in action. In this series, the mysterious Joe Garrison sets out on a mission of revenge. The plot promises a story full of action and suspense, with a vigilante stalking criminals from the shadows.

Synopsis: Is this the return of Frank Castle or the beginning of something more? Frank Castle is gone, but evil will always need to be punished. With new threats claiming innocent victims, criminals must beware of a dangerous vigilante who hunts them from the shadows. Who is the new Punisher? What set him on the path of revenge? And when the smoke clears, will he come out alive? It’s John Wick and The Fugitive team up in this action-packed new saga from Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (SAVAGE AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD) and Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated artist Dave Wachter (PLANET OF THE APES, X -MEN LEGENDS), as the Marvel Universe faces the next generation of punishment!

Here we leave you some images.

Marvel

Marvel

Marvel

Do you want to read this Marvel comic? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.