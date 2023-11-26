Gamora is battling alcoholism in Marvel Comics.

A recent comic reveals that Gamora is also battling her alcohol addiction in Marvel Comics.

Join the conversation

One of the aspects that has allowed Marvel to be one of the most well-known and acclaimed superhero franchises is the fact that it tries to show characters that, although they could be considered extraordinary by having powers and/or abilities with which they fight evil, They have everyday and real life problems and difficultiesmaking it easy for fans to connect and identify with them.

One of those problems that several heroes deal with in the Marvel Universe is nothing more and nothing less than alcohol addictionSome recent examples being Iron Man and Captain Marvel, who share and fight against this weakness: alcoholism.

In addition to these two heroes fighting alcohol addiction, in Marvel Comics, the franchise has revealed that the member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Gamora has also been fighting alcoholism, and, by her own words, she’s been doing pretty well, staying sober for a full month. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #8 of the Guardians of the Galaxy comic.

Gamora is another of the characters who is fighting alcoholism in Marvel Comics

Many of the heroes presented in the Marvel Universe have not only had to face threats and villains, but, in many cases, they have also been involved in personal conflicts, and have had to face everyday problems and difficulties with which anyone could identify.

A great example of a superhero who faces everyday problems is none other than Spider-Man, who has had terrible things happen to him throughout his life, and even, in his most recent and current comic series, the The hero’s life has become a complete failure.

Likewise, as mentioned above, another aspect that several heroes struggle with in the Marvel Universe is alcohol addictionas is the case with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and, as recently revealed, also It’s Gamora’s situation..

In volume #8 of the Guardians of the Galaxy comic, the team of heroes, who have recently taken on the role of “Guardians of Grootspace,” are preparing to protect Groot from the rest of the galaxy.

During this preparation, before attending a team meeting to discuss an upcoming battle, Gamora takes a walk with her sister Nebula through the Multiple Territories, and, as they talk, Gamora states that she is grateful for the renewed family camaraderie, mockingly stating that in the past he would have gone for a bottle.

Nebula responds to this joke by telling Gamora that that is exactly what she has done, since the latter has a bottle in her hand, which she later clarifies only has Grootjuice, also highlighting that she has been sober for almost 30 days.

Although this moment in the comic seems to have a fun and burlesque tone between the sisters, the truth is that alcohol addiction is an extremely serious topic that, curiously, is quite present in Marvel Comics, having a considerable number of heroes dealing with this problem in the franchise.

Although, from a creative point of view, it is somewhat unusual that so many writers have chosen alcohol as their characters’ addiction, in the Marvel Universe, in most cases, Those heroes who deal with alcoholism are the ones who carry a great burden or responsibilitywhich could explain why they take refuge in alcohol, and that is because in this way they seek to alleviate their worries.

As for Gamora, having had to face a lot of difficulties, after her friend and partner Groot became a villain, leading the rest of the team to become anti-heroes, and Gamora to take refuge in alcohol. , although, as has been shown, heroin has been able to successfully overcome his addiction.

Join the conversation