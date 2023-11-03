The new Ultimate Universe has a Thor more similar to the character from Norse mythology

Marvel has rebooted the Ultimate Universe, and with it, alternative versions of the most popular heroes were presented, the new one being Thor one of the most outstanding.

The Ultimate Thor is brutal and violent

Los Avengers of the Ultimate Universe They are very different from the originals, but the one that would have undergone the biggest change is Thor. The hero is now presented as a being that reflects the way of acting of a Viking warrior, because he does not hesitate to make his enemies suffer.

In Ultimate Universe #1 Jonathan Hickman y Stefano Caselliyou can see Iron Lad y Doctor Doom looking for the prison where the God of Thunder is located. The Asgardian would be imprisoned because his own people consider him a traitor. After being freed, Thor is determined to take shame from those who put him in that prison.

The God of Thunder first heads home to take his hammer, and what follows is an act of violence against those who betrayed him.

From what you see in the new Ultimate Universe, Marvel made the decision to show an incarnation of the character much more faithful to that of Norse mythology. In fact, it is clear that they wanted to get away from their heroic side, and that they probably did not intend to repeat concepts.