Who is the new spirit of revenge? This is the question that Marvel asks us and that accompanies it with a striking image of Ghost Rider.

The roar of engines will resonate once again as Marvel Comics announces an exciting revival of Ghost Rider. A new bearer of the “Spirit of Vengeance” title will join the ranks of Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch and Robbie Reyes, continuing the legendary tradition of this iconic figure.

In this relaunch, Benjamin Percy takes the writing reins, while Danny Kim will illustrate this new series, promising a journey full of flames and supernatural action.

Here we leave you the imposing image.

Ghost Rider de Marvel Comics

Although details are scarce, initial coverage reveals little more than a provocative preview. “Get ready for a new era of Ghost Rider with Benjamin Percy and Danny Kim in March 2024! More information in the coming weeks,” proclaims the mysterious blurb.

Percy, an avid fan of the character, shared his deep connection to Ghost Rider in an interview with Marvel.com. “I grew up moving around constantly, and when I found a comic book store, I didn’t hesitate to pick up Ghost Rider issues. “That burning skull is just the coolest thing,” said the author.

The writer, known for his penchant for horror in his works, revealed his love for the sinister and disturbing, suggesting that this new installment could delve into disturbing territory, similar to his acclaimed Wolverine and X-Force stories.

Ghost Rider, a legend in the world of comics, began with Johnny Blaze, whose life changed when he gave up his soul to save his adoptive father. Bathed in hellfire, he became a biker with a flaming skull head, capable of breathing fire from his skeletal form.

Danny Ketch inherited the legacy after an encounter with a motorcycle that harbored the spirit of revenge, later discovering his relationship with Johnny. Later, Robbie Reyes took up the mantle, choosing a car over the motorcycle.

Get ready for this electrifying return to the world of Ghost Rider! Don’t miss the preview of this new comic series and join the evolution of the Spirit of Vengeance in the Marvel Universe.