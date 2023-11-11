The new version of Spider-Man Miles Morales will face the darker version of Venom.

Venom is one of Spider-Man’s best-known villains.

The new versions that embody Spider-Man and Venom They are about to meet in the most violent way possible. Miles Morales is one step away from facing Dylan Brock on Marvel’s new variant cover for Giant-Size Spider-Man #1. In addition, Marvel has announced that the meeting will not be friendly at all. Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 is the first issue of a new volume that celebrates the most classic series, with the intention of celebrating the history of Marvel Universe and the way in which current collections are developed.

This includes a showdown between the latest versions of Spider-Man y Venom, which until now have not yet been officially presented. However, given the cover image that comes from the artist Jeehyung Lee, this encounter will see the young hero and the antihero come to a conflict that will leave an indelible mark on their history. Taking into account the design of this renewed Venomit appears that Dylan has acquired a more monstrous personality given his union with the legendary symbiote.

The new story that will closely follow this fight between Spider-Man y Venom will be written by the writer of Cody Ziglar and the cartoonist Iban Coello, who made his way in the industry with the Marvel Stormbreaker initiative as an artist. In a recent statement, Cody Ziglar was excited about being involved in a series of the Spiderman.

In a series in which I have been lucky enough to do many new things, I am very excited to be able to contribute to this meeting between Miles and Dylan to that list. I hope readers see Iban’s amazing work in a comic that is packed with action starring everyone’s favorite Spider-Man in the city of Brooklyn.

Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 will arrive in January 2024.

