The most famous team could return to the big screen. Yes, counting again on Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and of course, Chris Evans.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not going through its best moment, the company reached the top with the Infinity Saga and since then it has not managed to meet the expectations of viewers one hundred percent. They know it and they have a great plan to reverse this, the solution? Bringing back Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America, of course, how could it be otherwise, with the original actorsno copies.

If you are here it is because you are a Marvel fan and you are interested in the news, so you will already know the actors they are trying to bring back, the answer is clear: Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson y Chris Evans. Three of the actors who gave life to the original Avengers could return to the MCU to raise expectations again and bring back the films that managed to reach the hearts of millions of people.

All the original Avengers could return to the UCM

This has become known thanks to an extensive article published by Variety, in which reference is made to the fact that The Avengers could return, although it is not something they have completely decided yet, since this would be really expensive for the company. Let’s remember that Robert Downey Jr. earned about $25 million for Iron Man 3, however after his performance in Oppenheimer and the possibility of winning an Oscar, the actor’s cache could rise considerably.

Of course, This would mean having to resurrect their charactersRemember that both Iron Man and Black Widow died in the last Avengers movie. On the other hand, Captain America finally lived the life he deserved and returned to his universe as an older person and leaving his legacy to Falcon, so his return could be a little more complex. However, Thanks to the creation of the multiverse, Marvel has the ability to do pretty much whatever they want.

As we have told you, The current situation of the studies is not what was expectedIn fact, the new Marvels movie is set to take a hit at the box office. The sequel to Captain Marvel seems not to meet expectations and the company is already clear that it may not achieve adequate numbers, something for which the current actors’ strike may have been largely to blame. Remember that currently there are no promotions for the films, something that takes away a lot of visibility from large productions.

