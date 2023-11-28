Roy Thomas, Doug Moench, Alan Zeleneth, John Buscema and Marc Silvestri among others take Conan to the throne of Aquilonia in the first omnibus of the Conan Rey stage that Panini Comics collects in a deluxe edition

Panini Comics began a few years ago to collect the adventures of the character of Conan the barbarian in luxury omnibus format to the delight of all the fans of the character, since this represented an unbeatable opportunity to finally have in a magnificent edition all the comics from the long journey that the Cimmerian had in his initial series. Perhaps due to the success of this proposal, we now receive, with the same format, the compilation of the stories of this same character at the beginning of his decline, the first volume of which is titled Marvel Omnibus. Conan Rey: La Etapa Marvel Original 1.

From barbarian to thief, to mercenary, to pirate and king

We met him as a ragged young man leaving his Cimmeria birth to begin a journey that would take him to visit practically all the lands of his world, and we reached the point where he was crowned king of Aquilonia. This is what happened in the original stories of Robert E. Howardand this is how this myth has more or less been transferred to the comic pages.

This path can be sensed in the film that made the character known to the general public, the one directed by John Milius and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger more than four decades ago, in whose epilogue we contemplated a future in which the muscular warrior whom we had seen finish off Thulsa Doom He sat on the throne of a king… “but that’s another story”…

What can a character like Conan offer leading a nation like Aquilonia? Let’s not fool ourselves, here we are not going to see the Cimmerian racking his brains to make the economy of his nation balanced, so that his citizens can receive help when they are sick and are able to stop working before dying of old age or to establish a fruitful trade with the neighboring lands (although this would not be a bad idea for a new series of the character), but we are also going to have a little politics here.

However, the change in title is not reflected, at least in this first compilation volume, in a radical change in the nature of the series with respect to the character’s century-old original series. It gives the impression that being king is simply another state that the character goes through, as he has gone through so many others, and that is perhaps the biggest drawback that can be put to these stories: the lost opportunity to dare to do something much more interesting than what was being done with it in recent years.

Mythical authors for a solid start

Everything starts with the person responsible in the first place for Marvel Comics took over the rights to Conan: Roy Thomas. Probably if back in 1980, when these comics began to be published, a survey had been carried out among the character’s followers about the favorite scriptwriter to start writing a new series with him, the name of this legendary author would have won. His career is hopelessly tied to Cimmerian history for many reasons.

He was not only the one who proposed the idea of ​​this new series, but also the one who laid the foundations for what we were going to find in it. Conan would be slightly older physically than the one we were used to seeing in other series, already combing some gray hair, and he would be accompanied by his son. Connwho was still a younger clone of his father, a little less muscular due to the comfortable palace life he had been blessed with.

Next to him would be the one who would also be the cartoonist desired by readers, the great John Buscemaaccompanied in the inks by Ernie Chang. With that team of stars everything seemed like it was going to go smoothly for Conan, and before reaching the middle of this first volume Thomas had already achieved a personal goal as far as the character is concerned: he had already managed to adapt almost the all of the stories written by Robert E. Howard and by some of the most renowned novelists who took on the character after his death. Perhaps that made Thomas’s departure from The House of Ideas at that time…

In the numbers he scripts, probably the most notable event is the death of Thoth-Amon at the hands of Prince Conn (and it is not something that has been especially marked in the history of the character), but luckily for Thomas this goodbye would not be final, since a few years later, already back in Marvel Comics, he would be back with the Cimmerian during a good period…

Doug Moench would be the next to arrive, with a very episodic nature in his stories, sticking to what a Conan story was supposed to be: sword, sorcery and monsters. During his stage the cartoonist will also debut Marc Silvestrieven though he was a first-time artist, but he was already pointing out ways…

And now for the last numbers Alan Zeleneth takes over the helm to reach the end of this volume, trying to distance itself from its predecessors with a fresher tone in search of leaving the character’s comfort zone a little. In any case, like the others, he fails to leave an indelible mark on Cimmerian history, but he does do a good enough job to keep the series worthwhile.

An edition fit for a king

As for the magnificent edition, the deluxe volume published by Panini Comics in hardcover with dust jackets contains 776 pages in color with a size of 18.3 x 27.7 cm. and includes the translation of the first 19 issues of the American edition of the regular series King Conan.

In addition, this deluxe edition includes an extensive introduction written by Roy Thomas and Doug Moench and a final section of bonus material that will delight the most die-hard fans of the Cimmerian warrior. The translation has been carried out by Joan Josep Mussarrathe recommended retail price of this volume is 60€ and went on sale in September 2023.

Marvel Omnibus. Conan Rey: La Etapa Marvel Original 1

Conan the barbarian… the thief… the mercenary… Conan the king! A new era of adventure begins after Conan overthrows the tyrant Numedides to become ruler of Aquilonia. But Conan on the throne is still Conan.

The wild action that made him a comic book legend fills page after page, while palace intrigue adds a new level of drama with Queen Zenobia and the heir to the throne, Prince Conn, taking on prominent roles. Old enemies like Thoth-Amon return, while mystical prophecy links Conan to the kingdom’s first king. Each issue is a great show, performed by big names linked to legend, such as those of Roy Thomas y John Buscemaand which includes the arrival of the superstar Marc Silvestri. If you have to pay homage to a king… let it be Conan!

Autores: Doug Moench, Marc Silvestri, Roy Thomas, John Buscema y Alan Zelenetz