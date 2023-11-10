Hollywood strikes have unleashed chaos on release dates for the coming years and Marvel films are suffering significant delays.

After a prolonged SAG-AFTRA and WGA standoff with the movie studios, the strikes are finally coming to an end! But the tide of delays has already swept away most Marvel movie releases until 2025.

Luckily we will always have Deadpool 3 for next year, since it has moved its release date from May 3, 2024 to July 26, 2024.

More changes to the MCU calendar.

One of the most anticipated Marvel movies is Captain America: Brave New World and it leaves summer 2024 to arrive on February 14, 2025. But here’s the exciting twist: we reveal exclusive details about the reasons behind this delay!

According to reports from The Hot Mic, Captain America’s most recent adventure did not convince in test screenings. Three key sequences have been removed, and extensive additional reshoots are planned for January through May/June next year.

In other board moves, Thunderbolts moves from December 20, 2024 to July 25, 2025, and the Blade reboot will take on vampires and other creatures of the night on November 7, 2025.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is also affected, with a change from July 5, 2024 to December 1, 2024.

Marvel Studios logo

Premieres of the new Marvel movies:

Deadpool 3 – July 26, 2024.Captain America: Brave New World – February 14, 2025.Thunderbolts – July 25, 2025.Blade – November 7, 2025.

Which of all these movies are you most looking forward to seeing? I am clear about it and it is Deadpool 3 and I am also very interested in Thunderbolts because it has very charismatic secondary characters. But I’m more interested in your opinion, which you can leave me in comments.

Let’s hope that these delays are positive and that the quality of Marvel movies increases. While we wait, you can see the rest of the UCM installments on the Disney Plus streaming platform.