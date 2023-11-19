Venom was fully equipped to face the god of the symbiotes, Knull.

Venom is one of Marvel’s most iconic villains.

Join the conversation

The fact that Batman cannot take advantage of any extraordinary ability is a big disadvantage for him. In a world where a power appears practically every day, Batman He ranks as one of the most vulnerable characters in comics, but that doesn’t make him the worst. The great intelligence that accompanies Bruce Wayne in each story has allowed him to overcome enormous threats that one could only dream of. In fact, the Dark Knight has always been accompanied by a wide range of gadgets and devices that make your life a little easier.

Venom was fully equipped to face the god of the symbiotes, Knull

Now, Marvel has equipped Venom with a huge number of weapons, which leave Batman as a second division hero. The comic Venom #6 showed the symbiote preparing for its second encounter with Fuck, the King in Black. To fight against the divine being, Venom supplies everything the anti-symbiote weaponry that has amassed in the Marvel Universe over the years. Eddie Brock equips himself with weapons like sonic grenades and energy rifles to prepare for his biggest fight yet. What makes this so effective is not just the weaponry, but the way in which Eddie Brock you can use it.

Venom He’s one of Marvel’s most powerful characters, precisely because he doesn’t have to worry about making all the decisions himself. However, Batman always has to get out of trouble through his own decisions. This has been demonstrated countless times, with Batman carrying everything from a fragment of kryptonite to a simple bat repellent.

One of the main disadvantages of the iconic gadget belt is that Batman is the only one who can use it. If Batman finds himself in a dangerous situation, he has to rely on his decisions to get what he needs and use it against his enemy. The way Venom handles this situation is completely different from that of the hero of DC. Being the host of a symbiote provides many more benefits than one might think since the work is done in different bands. The ability to be able to work in conjunction with another being is something Batman has never experienced. Eddie Brock He does not have to make decisions alone in the middle of a battle, but can rely on the different symbiotes that have accompanied him.

The comic Venom #6 It is now available.

Join the conversation