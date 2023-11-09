With his new power, Loki could make this theory a reality regarding the possible return of the Avengers to the MCU.

It is well known that the Disney+ series Loki is based on time travel, alternative time lines or branches, as well as variants of various characters in the story, also presenting how Loki not only has incredible character development and goes from being a villain to being an outstanding herobut also giving the God of Lies an incredible new power with which he could change everything in the MCU.

And, after the events of the first season of the series, Loki began to experience something called “time slip”which abruptly took him between the past, present and future, and in this second season, fans have been able to see how the hero is finding a way to master and understand this power, with the help of his companions.

In addition to the fact that by managing to understand and control his new ability Loki can have a great advantage when facing a villain or threat, the God of Lies also could make a theory that has been created around the Avengers and their possible return to the MCU come true. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

With his time slip, Loki could bring back the Avengers soon in the MCU

As the phases of the MCU have progressed and the Multiverse Saga has evolved, fans have constantly been wondering if the franchise plans bringing back the team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes soonalso creating all kinds of theories regarding a possible return of the Avengers for the films Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While there have been hundreds of theories and speculation from fans regarding how the Avengers could return to the MCU in the future, with Loki’s new power, A door of possibility has been opened for the team of heroes to actually return to the big screen.

Although it is unknown what the limits of Loki’s time-sliding power may be, we have been able to see how the character has traveled to various temporal branches and different time periods, such as 1962’s Alcatraz, 2012’s New York, and even 2012’s Cleveland. 2022. That is why, with its power, Loki could travel to the past and “collect,” so to speak, several of the Avengers from the pastand bring them to the present.

In this way, Loki could not only bring back to the MCU members of the Avengers who have already retired, such as Steve Rogers (Captain America), but also to those who have diedlike Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) and Tony Stark (Iron Man).

If Loki were to bring the Avengers back to the MCU, it would undoubtedly be something extremely impressive to see, not only due to the fact that they would allow fans to see their favorite heroes in action againbut also because Loki traveling to the past and “collecting” each of the Avengers, in a certain way, would be a reference to the search that the Avengers themselves carried out in Avengers: Endgamegathering the Infinity Stones from various timelines in order to reverse Thanos’ actions.

In any case, so far, This is nothing more than a theoryand we only have to wait a certain amount of time to finally see what plans the Marvel franchise has with the UCM, and if they plan to bring back the Avengers and other heroes to face Kang the Conqueror in both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

