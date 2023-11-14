The end of the Loki series gives the character a new role in the MCU.

The final episode of the Loki series has given Loki a new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Join the conversation

The Disney+ series, Loki, after having released the six episodes that make up its entire second season, has finally come to an end, not only establishing a conclusion to the story, but also giving Loki a closure and a new and important role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Titled “Glorious Purpose,” the final episode of the Loki series, as explained by Tom Hiddleston on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “is the conclusion of the second season, and also the conclusion of seasons 1 and 2,” which , in addition to giving closure to the story and the characters, has also presented Loki assuming a new role and responsibility in the MCU.

And, with the season finale of the series, Loki has ascended to the throne, but not specifically as king, but rather he has assumed the new role of God of the MCU Stories. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for episode #6 of the Loki series from Disney+.

Loki has become the God of Stories in the MCU

The second season of the Loki series gave the character great development and transformation, taking him on a journey of self-discovery that would allow him to stop being the evil villain we knew, and little by little it would make him a hero.

Loki’s great change is evident in the last episode of the series, well, in this we can see how Loki ascends to the throne, but not assuming the role of king, but becoming the God of Storiesand literally intertwining the blackened temporal branches that Victor Timely commented were expanding into a multiverse of infinite growth.

As explained by Aaron Moorhead, co-director of the episode along with Justin Benson, to discuss the final episode they sought to base themselves on be inspired by Loki from Norse mythologyand investigating, they discovered that he was the God of Stories. That concept, “God of Stories,” was written by executive producer Kevin Feige on a whiteboard on which Moorhead and Benson tracked timelines.

Likewise, “God of Stories” was a name that Loki acquired in the comics at a certain point, so they decided to stick with that concept for the character in the end of their series, giving him this new and important role of God of Stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“So we feel that someone who is the God of Mischief, (who) is the God of Chaos and Deception and all that, has transformed into… I wouldn’t even say the God of Time. I would say that he is the God of Everyone’s Historyand he is a librarian who protects it and allows it to flourish,” said Moorhead.

With this, the second season of the Loki series, after having a successful return in the MCU, has come to an end and has turned Loki into a protector and caretaker of timewhich shows the great development that the character had throughout his history in the Marvel Universe, and that led him to go through from being a villain to being a distinguished hero.

Ultimately, this final episode has given closure to Loki as a character after assuming this new role of God of Stories and leading him to fulfill his glorious purpose of protecting time, also concluding the character’s history in the MCU, at least for the moment.

Join the conversation