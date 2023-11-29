Although there is still nothing 100% official, Marvel is considering giving a season 2 to the series Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka.

The latest productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have the fandom divided, but it cannot be denied that the series from Disney+ have their own personality that makes them unique, in a good or bad way, depending on who you ask.

Three of the series that have caused the most talk have been Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk: She-Hulk, of which only the protagonist of the first has been back through the latest Marvel feature film, The Marvels.

Although it is unknown what will happen to these superheroes in the future of Marvel, it seems that They could return in their respective television formats as a new season.

Marvel could bring new seasons to Disney+

Some media have indicated that the previously mentioned Marvel series already had their new seasons confirmed and were in production.

However, the source cited by the media, Daniel Richtman, has clarified on his Twitter account (now known as both to Ms. Marvel such as Moon Knight y She-Hulk: Hulk’s companion.

“I said they are discussing it. It’s not that it’s ‘in progress’. Big difference“, Richtman responds to a post published by a media outlet, which he has deleted.

At the moment the calendar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a bit chaotic after the break suffered by the recent strike of Hollywood screenwriters and actors.

Marvel Studios has had to modify the dates of some releases to the point that Deadpool 3 is the only MCU film that will be released in theaters in 2024, since other productions such as Captain America: Brave New World are going to remake part or all of it. of his script and has to reshoot certain scenes.

Of course, This does not mean that in the not too distant future we will see new modifications in the UCM launch plans. and let’s find among the upcoming productions the new seasons of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk: Hulka Lawyer. Would you like to see new episodes of these Marvel series?