Changes are coming to the X-Men and that is why Marvel presents the replacement for Magneto that will greatly impact the new stories.

The Marvel Universe is preparing for a hectic start to the year with a series of events that will end the revolutionary Krakoan Era of the X-Men. Two limited series, Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X, promise an epic conclusion, and one cover has left fans shocked. Since Polaris will take on the role of Magneto.

These two five-issue series will reportedly take us through a breathtaking saga that will explore the history and future of mutants, as the X-Men of today and tomorrow fight extinction in an all-encompassing battle. existence. The covers for Fall of the House of X #2 and Rise of the Powers of X #2 are now available, with both issues expected to arrive in February.

There is a shocking revelation.

However, what has attracted attention is the cover of Fall of the House of X #2, which shows how Polaris will take on the role of Magneto in the Marvel Universe. Although it is not known for sure what the fate of the X-Men will be, this revelation has left us intrigued about the future of Lorna Dane.

Marvel Comics

In Fall of the House of Polaris returns to lead the X-Men on a mission that promises to take Orchis by surprise. The epic story continues as the Krakoan Era nears its end.

Marvel Comics

While in Rise of the Powers of X #2, a last hope for mutants comes from outside time and space. As Xavier and his team fight to survive, a threat looms over them. Can they overcome it and, more importantly, should they? The exciting conclusion to the Krakoan Era unfolds in this two-part epic story.

Gerry Duggan, one of the authors behind this plot, commented: “The two series that form one have been the direction of this story since Dawn of Krakoa. Polaris comes from Knowhere and we hope you will join us too.”

With these striking covers and an ever-evolving plot, fans of the Marvel Universe will surely be looking forward to the exciting conclusion to the Krakoan Era. Don’t miss updates on this upcoming crossover event!