Between successes and setbacks, the Marvel Universe redefines its legacy with unique and surprising records in 2023

In the vast and always surprising Marvel universe, 2023 is revealed to be a year of contrasts and unexpected records. Since the release of Iron Man in 2008, Marvel has not only been synonymous with blockbuster hits, but also with a narrative that has captivated millions. This year, however, the story has taken turns both triumphant and disappointing.

Rotten tomatoes and ants

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived with high expectations but became the film with the lowest rating on Rotten Tomatoes within the MCU, 46%, displacing 2021’s “Eternals”. This record marks a critical point in the Marvel’s trajectory, proving that even giants can stumble.

This title took a less desired record, becoming the lowest-grossing MCU sequel for the second time, surpassed only by its own predecessor. Although the introduction of Kang the Conqueror generated expectations, the result at the box office was a reflection of the challenges and changes in public preferences.

Nick Fury and his not-so-secret Invasion

The series broke an unenviable record by earning the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for an MCU series, 53%. This series, which explored elements of espionage and action, showed that even in experimental formats, Marvel is not without criticism and challenges.

The Secret Invasion finale earned the lowest rating for an MCU episode on Rotten Tomatoes, at 7%. This criticism points to fans’ preference for a more coherent narrative that is less dependent on traditional CGI.

On a more positive note, Samuel L. Jackson, as Nick Fury, broke the MCU appearance record, surpassing Chris Evans. This achievement reflects not only the longevity of the characters but also the deep connection they have established with fans.

Light enters through the spider web

In a more positive turn, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse not only surpassed its predecessor at the box office, but also set new records for Sony for the debut of an animated film, both domestically and globally. This sequel stands as a milestone in Marvel history, celebrating success in the midst of a mixed year.

The fallen captain

The Marvels stood out for being the shortest MCU film, at 105 minutes. This record, in a year of sprawling feature films, highlights the narrative and production decisions that are reshaping the Marvel universe.

Projected to gross between $210 and $240 million, The Marvels could become the lowest-grossing film in MCU history. This data is significant, since it contrasts with previous successes and marks a turning point in the saga.

The Marvels also recorded the biggest drop at the box office in its second weekend, a clear indicator of the unmet expectations and volatility of the current film market.

The premiere of The Marvels marked the lowest opening weekend for an MCU film, a sign that even the most successful franchises are not immune to changes in public tastes and expectations.

We could say that 2023 is shaping up to be a year of learning and reflection for Marvel. Where practically 3 projects have saved them from the public turning their backs on them, without forgetting the rebound achieved thanks to the second season of Loki. Amid impressive and challenging records, the franchise continues its evolution, proving that even at the top, there is room for surprise and reinvention.