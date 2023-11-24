Maestre Ector will be one of the rivals to beat for the Avengers in the new volume published from the Marvel Heroes line by Panini Comics

Panini Comics continues to advance year by year in the history of the Avengers On the line Marvel Heroesand with its most recent publication we are now fully entering the decade of the nineties with a compilation of issues in which we find ourselves at the center of everything, the screenwriter Bob Harras and a young first-time cartoonist named Steve Epting. This volume comes to us under the title of Marvel Heroes. The Avengers: Obsession with collecting.

The Underground Wars

It is something that has been lost today (perhaps for good reasons), but in those years a Marvel Comics He had done well with the experience of creating a story whose chapters were divided into the different annual issues of the related series, and here we see a new example with the story baptized as The Underground Wars.

The belief in a hollow Earth is something that seems typical of our days, where any crazy person spreads his absurd theories through social networks and purely statistically there will always be a group of people who will pay attention to him. However, in this case we would have to go back at least to the 19th century, when Jules Verne wrote Journey to the Center of the Earth (although he did it as fiction). It is a crazy theory that postulates that inside the Earth, under the crust, there is an underground world with civilizations that populate it.

But what matters here is that in the Marvel Universe This is a reality (and it is said that authors like Neal Adams They believed that in ours too). Therefore, it is not a surprise that the leaders of intraterrestrial peoples (among whom it is worth highlighting the Mole Man) join together to invade the surface (more specifically New York, what else were they going to invade?).

But the story is more complex than it may seem, and it will soon be discovered that these invaders are actually just trying to survive the threat of the deviants, the race created by the celestials. The Avengers will soon support the side that threatens to be exterminated.

Roy Thomas And his wife Then Thomas They will be the ones who will mainly be in charge of this saga, not particularly brilliant, in which heroes like practically all the members of the Avengers on both coasts and other heroes from the Marvel Universe will join forces for the final battle.

The obsession with collecting

Bob Harras and Steve Epting make their debut as a creative team for this saga in which they bring back a relatively reviled and ridiculous villain like the Collector to turn it into a fearsome being of cosmic magnitude.

But the concept of the character and his obsession with collecting is still there, and his objective this time is to be able to have the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in their blister packs, probably to decorate the cosmic shelves of their cosmic room.

To achieve this end the Collector will use the Brotherhooda race commanded by the Maestre Thane Ector and also created by the celestials. But not everything will go as he plans, and the consequences will bring possibilities of galactic genocide and tragic redeemed heroes who fall with honor…

The Avengers against racism

In this volume it is also worth highlighting a small arch in which Fabian Nicieza accompanies Epting in a story loaded with social criticism with racism as the main theme, having the reconstructed Children of the Serpent y al Annoying as personifications of the ills of a nation whose problems cannot be summarized in a couple of numbers in any other way.

Los New Warriors y Rabia (a member of the Avengers who ends up being expelled amicably when it is discovered that he is a minor, to later be accepted among the aforementioned New Warriors) will be on this occasion the main people responsible for solving the problems in a much more street-level plot than we had seen so far in the volume. A good terrestrial rest before what is to come…

Citizen Kang

It seems that Panini Comics has gotten lucky with the timing and this arc is published just when the character of Kang is more important than ever thanks to its role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as long as the actor’s character problems Jonathan Majors don’t do that Kevin Feige turn the rudder).

This arc focuses its efforts mainly on giving meaning and coherence to a character who, over the years, has ended up being a hodgepodge of poorly formulated concepts. This task, typical of a modern Geoff Johnsis made by a large number of authors, and the result is not particularly brilliant but interesting to follow.

For the rest, the dominant tone in the volume is that the group of Avengers is in continuous evolution, with a more frequent rotation among its members than a consulting firm in the information technology market. We are not going to find particularly notable stories, but the truth is that the functioning of the group as an organization with a peculiar internal policy is appreciable and coherent despite the fact that it entails the loss of identity given by the lasting presence of untouchable members.

The deluxe volume published by Panini Cómics in hardcover contains 616 pages in color with a page size of 17 x 26 cm and includes the translation of the American edition of issues #334 to #344 of The Avengers and its annuals #20 and #21, as well as material from The Incredible Hulk Annual 17, Namor The Sub-Mariner Annual 1, Iron Man Annual 12, West Coast Avengers Annual 6, Captain America Annual 11, Thor Annual 17 y Fantastic Four Annual 25.

The volume also includes an introduction by Julian M. Clemente titled The persistence of the classic, the emergence of the new and a large extras section with various illustrations among other things. The recommended retail price is 53 € and went on sale in September 2023.

Marvel Heroes. The Avengers: Obsession with collecting

ISBN: 9788411506823

Maester Ector and his allies have defeated The Collector, and are now heading towards Earth. To stop them, the Avengers must call in all their available members, including a new recruit.

Plus, hate may conquer all when the Sons of the Serpent attack, unless The Avengers and The New Warriors can do something about it. And two important sagas made up of the annuals of the time: “The Underground Wars” and “Citizen Kang”.

Autores: Bob Harras, Geof Isherwood, Scott Lobdell, James Fry, Paul Abrams, Roy Thomas, Ron Wagner, Dann Thomas, Tom Morgan, Larry Alexander, Kevin West, George Freeman, Andy Kubert, David Michelinie, Fabian Nicieza, Herb Trimpe, Mark Gruenwald y Peter David