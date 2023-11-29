For these reasons, Quantum Bands are the perfect replacement for Thor’s hammer.

This new MCU weapon turns out to be a better replacement for Thor’s Mjolnir.

Among the most powerful and outstanding weapons that we can find in the Marvel Universe, we have nothing more and nothing less than Mjolnir, Thor’s hammerwhich, since he was first introduced with the character, has become a fan-favorite magical/powerful item.

Although this weapon was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok by Thor’s sister Hela, and was later replaced by the Stormbreaker that Thor forged in Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU has introduced a new weapon that seems like the perfect replacement for Mjolnir instead of Stormbreaker.

And with the launch of the film The Marvels, the well-known Quantum Bandswhich are carried, one by Kamala Khan and the other by Dar-Benn, and which, curiously, share certain similarities with Thor’s hammer, to the point of being a more suitable replacement for this than the Stormbreaker. Below, we will tell you more about it, but you should know that this post contiene spoilers del filme The Marvels.

Quantum Bands are the perfect replacement for Mjolnir in the MCU for these reasons

It is well known that Mjolnir is the flagship weapon that Thor carries, and that it has been able to become one of the most outstanding weapons that exist in the Marvel Universe; which, unfortunately, was destroyed by Thor’s sister Hela in the movie Thor: Ragnarok. After this, Thor decided forge the Stormbreaker in Avengers: Infinity War, as a replacement for your old hammer.

However, in Thor: Love and Thunder it was revealed that Thor had enchanted the hammer before Hela destroyed it, to protect Jane Foster, so it was able to be assembled when Jane approached him seeking a cure for her cancer. It is thanks to this that, at the end of said film, Thor manages to wield Mjolnir againpassing the Stormbreaker to his adopted daughter, Love.

While the Stormbreaker is the preferred replacement for Thor’s Mjolnir, the truth is that, in the MCU, Quantum Bands seem to be a better replacement for Thor’s hammersince, in terms of operation, they are extremely similar to Mjolnir.

Introduced (or at least one of them) in the first season of the Ms. Marvel series, the Quantum Bands were presented as powerful bracelets, of which, although initially not much was known in the MCU, it has been confirmed that they are the same Quantum Bands from Marvel Comics, whose powers have been further explored in the film The Marvelswhere the second Band in possession of Dar-Benn is presented.

In the film The Marvels, it is evident that Quantum Bands have the ability to absorb energy, create portals in space-time, as well as enhance the abilities that the user already possesses. However, there are still several aspects about these bracelets that have not been explored in the MCU.

And in the comics, in addition to having the aforementioned powers, they also have another detail that makes them the perfect replacement for Mjolnir: Quantum Bands can only be used by those who are worthywith a calm and peaceful mind, and a pure heart.

As a result of this, the question arises as to why the new villain Dar-Benn can use them if she has no good intentions with them, and although it could be that Marvel is simply ignoring this aspect in the MCU, there is also the possibility that, in the case of the bands, the charm to prevent the wrong people from using them works differently.

It is possible that, unlike Mjolnir which does not allow itself to be moved even a little if one is not worthy, Gangs don’t actually allow all of their power to be used at full power.. This theory makes sense, considering that Dar-Benn was only able to use one of the Bands, and died when he tried to use both, as it was too much power for her.

For these reasons it is that Quantum Bands prove to be a more accurate replacement for MjolnirWell, these, in addition to having powers extremely similar to those of Thor’s hammer, also have protection against any malicious person who wants to abuse their powers for vile and evil causes.

