Marvel Comics has resolved an MCU misconception involving Nick Fury, Captain America, and the Howling Commandos.

In a recent comic, Marvel has highlighted Nick Fury’s role as leader of the Howling Commandos.

Join the conversation

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the most prominent and outstanding characters that we can find is none other than Nick Furywho was introduced in the 2008 film, Iron Man, and has since accompanied the Avengers in several of their adventures and battles.

Although it cannot be denied that the character of Nick Fury has become one of the most iconic characters in the UCM, the truth is that in this universe a misconception has been established that can be seen directly related to Fury, the Howling Commandos and Captain America.

And the fact is that, although in the UCM It has been established that the Howling Commandos are led by Captain AmericaIn the comics, the leader and captain of said combat unit is none other than Nick Fury. Although this has been a mistake of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Comics, in a recent story, has been able highlight Nick Fury’s true place as leader of the Howling Commandos.

Next, we will tell you all the details, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #1 of the comic Capwolf & the Howling Commandosby Marvel.

Marvel highlights Nick Fury’s role as captain of the Howling Commandos in recent comic

The Howling Commandos are a World War II era combat unitwhich was introduced in 1964, in the comic Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos, as an extension of the United States Army Rangers.

As the years go by and the introduction of new stories in Marvel, the team would evolve and modify, but one constant regarding this unit is the fact that Nick Fury plays the role of leader or captainsomething that is not presented in the UCM, but rather Captain America is established as the head of this organization.

Although this has been a misconception that has been established in the MCU, Marvelin the comic Capwolf & the Howling Commandos, we can see how The Commandos were in charge of Furyand, although Captain America can be seen taking on the role of leader, he does so temporarily, as Fury has been injured.

Volume #1 of the comic Capwolf & the Howling Commandos is set in France in 1942, showing how the commandos are in full confrontation against the Nazis, and that, after an attack, Fury is seriously injured, so, after being rescued, by Captain America, temporarily gives command to the hero.

Although this could imply a connection to the MCU, the story in the comic is actually refuting the misconception established in the MCU about Captain America being the sole leader of the Howling Commandos, and, at the same time, making it clear that the true leader and/or captain of this unit is Nick Fury.

Likewise, although, in this comic, Captain America does assume leadership of the organization, he only does so as a replacement, while Fury recovers, making it clear that The Commandos are and always have been Fury’s team.

Another aspect that makes it clear that Nick Fury is the true leader of the Commandos is the fact that, in this same story, during his leadership, the organization functions fluidly and without any problems, while, once Captain America takes command, members can’t even agree and in tune before starting the mission.

With this, Marvel has finally resolved a misconception that is had regarding the Howling Commandos and their leader in the MCU, making it clear that Captain America is not actually the one who heads this organization, and reestablishing and highlighting Nick Fury as the true leader and captain of this elite military unit.

Join the conversation