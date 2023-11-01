After a long time calling it UCM and waiting for an official name, Marvel Studios finally has a name for its fictional universe.

Marvel has officially named its cinematic universe. Over the years, it has been common to assign numerical designations to the different realities of the House of Ideas. For example, the main reality of the comics is known as Earth-616. A name that arose from the hand of Alan Moore, despite the British author denying it. But what about the cinematic universe? What Earth are the MCU movies really on?

The confusion between Earth-616 and Earth-199999

When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered, some confusion arose over the revelation that The Marvel Cinematic Universe is also known as Earth-616.. However, that’s not true. The obvious explanation is that what happens on the pages is completely independent of the films and that the MCU wanted to pay homage to the latter by choosing the 616 designation.

However, when Spider-Man 2099 mentioned the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse he called it Tierra-199999. This is likely a reference to the Official Guide Vol. 5 published in 2008, which designated the MCU as Earth-19999. Simply put, Miguel O’Hara added one more “9”. Perhaps in honor of being Spider-Man 2099. This decision was probably not made by the studio chaired by Kevin Feige, but was probably a choice of the Creative Committee of the main company. However, confusion remains in the air.

The doubts are over with the Sacred Timeline of the UCM!

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios released An Official Chronology, a book that seeks to make sense of the MCU timeline. With this It is confirmed that it is indeed Earth-616. Something that Miss Minutes from the Loki series confirms. “I’m Miss Minutes,” he says in the book’s introduction. “Welcome to the guide to the beings and events that make up the universe known as Earth-616. Also commonly called the Sacred Timeline.

Although Marvel Studios probably made it official for the first time in the Doctor Strange sequel, it was the character of Thor, Erik Selvig, who first hinted at that 616 in Phase 1 when the words “616 Universe” were seen written and underlined on his whiteboard. Additionally, Mysterio also named Earth-616 the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Something that raises questions. Since he wasn’t actually from another reality, we’re still not sure how he knew that. It may have been a lucky guess or a hint that he will return to attack Spider-Man in the not-too-distant future.

Fuente: Screen Rant