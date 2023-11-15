At Marvel they have presented a new Punisher and made important changes and the skull logo is one of them.

Marvel Comics presents a new era with Joe Garrison as the Punisher in the latest installment of the saga. However, this former SHIELD agent does not seek to emulate Frank Castle or inherit his legacy, and the infamous skull is nothing more than a clever misunderstanding that conceals his true mission.

In the exciting comic Punisher #1, created by the talented team of David Pepose, Dave Wachter, Dan Brown and Cory Petit, the story begins with a shocking crime. The family of Joe Garrison, a former SHIELD agent, is brutally murdered, and Garrison’s quest for justice begins. Clad in armor featuring an apparent ‘skull’, he takes on the Inner Demon Gang at the Black Dragon Club in a spectacular action scene.

The gangsters are at the service of Sokovian, the murderer responsible for the tragedy that led Garrison to undertake his revenge. Back at his base, Garrison contacts Triple-A, his former SHIELD boss, and discovers that the press has accidentally named his outfit after the legendary Punisher, Frank Castle.

Joe Garrison takes advantage of this situation.

Despite his initial reluctance, Garrison sees the usefulness of adopting this confusion to steer his enemies in the wrong direction: “They can call me whatever they want,” Garrison declares, “if it keeps them looking in the wrong direction.”

Marvel Comics

Although the connection to the Punisher symbol is accidental, the image of the skull has become a force of its own, a legacy Garrison did not choose but one that will haunt him. His armor reveals his origins as part of SHIELD’s Gravedigger unit, an elite of assassins trained to eliminate deadly threats. The iconography, however, has transformed Garrison into a new Punisher despite his true intention: to avenge his family.

In this new chapter, Marvel explores the complexities of the Punisher symbol and how it can be misinterpreted by society. The narrative promises a fascinating development as Garrison takes on his accidental role as the new Punisher and pursues his quest for revenge.

Discover the exciting Punisher #1, available now from Marvel Comics, and delve into the groundbreaking story of Joe Garrison as the new Skull Bearer! It’s certainly one of the most fascinating origin stories to come out recently.