Marvel will show what would have happened if Yondu had never kidnapped little Peter Quill and it’s pretty depressing.

Peter Quill’s origin story in the MCU, despite being dark, is the best thing that could have happened to Star-Lord.

The MCU features plenty of impressive heroes of all types, from powerful deities to humans with enhanced abilities and much more. However, within this diverse template, one of those who stands out the most is Peter Quill, better known as Star-Lord, even though, at first glance, he appears to be a simple human, although he is more powerful than he thinks. he pretends

This character first appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, the feature film by James Gunn, and since then he has won the affection of millions of fans around the world for his magnetic personality. But this cheerful character has a rather dark origin story, which Marvel will justify with the premiere of the second season of its series “What If…?”

Marvel shows what would have happened if Yondu hadn’t kidnapped young Star-Lord

This December 2023, Marvel will premiere the second season of its series “What If…?”, which It is characterized by addressing all types of alternative stories of the UCM that we know, presenting parallel realities and, in general, what would have happened with certain changes.

In the trailer for this second season, it is shown what would have happened if Yondu and his gang wouldn’t have kidnapped little Peter Quill, who was just 8 years old and his mother had died. This is a pretty dark origin story, but the boy grew up with this space gang, forging his character and personality.

many fans They have wondered what would have happened if this had never happened. And Marvel has finally prepared an answer for it.

Everything seems to indicate that, if Yondu had not kidnapped little Peter Quill, he would become, At only 8 years old, he is a threat to the planetwhich would require the intervention of a team of Avengers from the 80s. This is because his powers as Ego’s son would be revealed at an early age and he would not be able to control them.

In this sense, it can be seen that the Avengers team is made up of Thor, T’Chaka’s Black Panther, Marv-Vell, Hank Pym’s Ant-Man, among other characters. These should confront little Peter to protect the planet.

The second season of “Marvel What If…?” justifies Star-Lord’s origin

This alternate reality where Yondu didn’t kidnap Peter Quill is pretty depressing and Much darker than what you experienced character.

At just 8 years old, Peter would become a big problem for planet Earth not being able to control his powers as Ego’s son. This would force SHIELD to act and turn to the Avengers, so it is likely that they would have to face him.

This alternative reality serves to justify what was shown in the MCU, since the upbringing that Yondu gave to Peter made him the hero we know today in day. He taught him his principles and values, helping him shape his personality.

Therefore, the fact that Yondu has kidnapped Peter It’s the best thing that could have happened to the child.Well, everything has turned out very well for him. On the contrary of what will be shown in the second season of “Marvel What If…?”

