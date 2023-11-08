The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to prepare for a few years full of projects highly anticipated by fans. With Deadpool 3 in 2024, 2025 will be the most anticipated film Bladethe reboot of the vampire slayer starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

Although the latest updates indicated tremendous chaos in the production of the film, Deadline has brought to light an interview with the film’s director, Yann Demange, in which he confirmed something that many did not expect and that has made people happy. the fans: Blade It will be a production for adults.

“We’re going to have fun with Blade because Mahershala is a very profound actor. I’m excited to show a kind of cruelty, a harshness that he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way. I love him for that. He has dignity and integrity, “But there’s a ferocity to it that it usually keeps beneath the surface. I want to unleash that and put it on screen.”

As Demange says in the talk, the director is very eager to work with Ali in a much darker side than usual. It was to be expected that Blade It would end up becoming a film for people over 18 years old, since the character as such has been focused on this audience since its inception.

It should be noted that, without Blade, the MCU probably wouldn’t be the same, since the late ’90s adaptation starring Wesley Snipes ended up being a resounding success and saved Marvel Studios from bankruptcy. That is why, to honor the importance of this character, the vampire hunter will become one of the production company’s greatest assets in the coming years.

