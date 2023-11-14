The Marvels executive producer Mary Livanos reveals the secrets behind the post-credits scene.

Warning SPOILERS. In the finale of the movie The Marvels, the villain Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) causes a tear in the Universe and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) uses all her power in a desperate attempt to save her reality, sacrificing herself when she is trapped in the other. side.

In the post-credits scene, Monica wakes up in a medical laboratory with her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who turns out to be an alternate version of Captain Marvel. But there is one more twist as we see a doctor who is actually Hank McCoy/Beast from the X-Men voiced by Kelsey Grammer as in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). But best of all, he mentions Charles Xavier.

Why did you choose this post-credits scene? Now we have an explanation.

Captain Marvel and Beast

In a recent interview, The Marvels producer Mary Livanos said: “The notion of Monica ending up in an alternate universe in the hopes that she could bond with the X-Men was something I always had on my to-do list. I love how in the comics, Carol Danvers, as a binary, spends some time with the X-Men in space, and I love the idea that in an alternate universe, it was Maria who beat Carol Danvers to the hangar during the events from Captain Marvel, so he won and got those powers. That was something that was always really intriguing. Again, in Kelly Sue Deconnick’s run of Captain Marvel, there’s an incredible story where Carol essentially travels and gives herself powers in the past, instead of the male Captain Marvel. That was always a beautiful, mind-blowing story that we wanted to bring to life in some way. So, we tried to capture that spirit with this and, of course, you hear her conversation on the porch, when Carol goes to visit Maria.”

“But I’m so delighted that Kevin Feige and people were excited about the idea of ​​binary and the fact that it fits into the X-Men universe. As a fan, I was absolutely delighted that we could have Beast there and have a great -Men, right behind Binary.”

Source: EW.