A new spider universe from the hand of Ultimate Spider-Man. Marvel comics present his true plans and convince his followers.

Marvel has made its readers fall in love with the trailer for Ultimate Spider-Man. Marvel Comics has generated a wave of excitement among its fans with the release of a preview of the upcoming Ultimate Spider-Man #1. We are facing not only the rebirth of the Ultimate Universe, but also the spider reboot of Peter Parker.

This Ultimate Spider-Man preview includes an early look at what’s to come. Features variant covers and interior illustrations from the long-awaited collection. A series of spider-man comics whose launch is scheduled by Marvel Comics for next January 10, 2024. A great way to start the year!

The Marvel Comics trailer reveals the Parker family and immerses us in Peter’s life as he rocks heroic action. We see him face Updated versions of your iconic enemies. This is the case of Kingpin and the Green Goblin, who seem to be key in this new journey of spider mythology.

We share the trailer below:

A comic orchestrated by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

Jonathan Hickman is responsible for writing Ultimate Spider-Man, with Marco Checchetto as artist. This will be the first issue of the regular series of the new Ultimate Marvel Universe. An alternate revival of the Marvel Universe orchestrated by the aforementioned Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch in the recent Ultimate Invasion miniseries.

Jonathan Hickman shared his approach to this new stage of Spider-Man. A stage that presents a Peter Parker much older than expected, married to Mary Jane Watson and with two children.

“We wanted his life as a superhero to start from a totally different place than the traditional one,” explained the cartoonist. On the other hand, Jonathan Hickman also highlighted that the decision to present Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson married allows him to highlight the uniqueness and exceptionality of this Spider-Man story.

The announcement of this series surprised even Jonathan Hickman himself, who compared the situation with Peter B. Parker’s version in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), where the hero is more mature and returns to Mary Jane at the end. The screenwriter revealed that he thought he would never write this storyespecially because of the status it has given to Spider-Man.

Let us hope that this new status, that approach and that tone selected by Jonathan Hickman no Ultimate Spider-Man live up to expectations. Of course, it looks like this new stage of Spider-Man in the comics is going to give a lot to talk about.