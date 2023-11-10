What are Marvel Studios’ future plans with Kang the Conqueror? It seems that the UCM is not exactly clearer.

Marvel has explained its plans with Kang the Conqueror. Although the villain played by Jonathan Majors is expected to be the next big antagonist in the MCU, the second season of the Loki series has chosen not to focus on his immediate future. Of course, what we have seen on Tom Hiddleston’s show is not extremely relevant. Jonathan Majors has barely had a presence.

The importance of Victor Timely in season 2 of ‘Loki’

Screenwriter Eric Martin has expressed his ignorance about the exact role that Kang the Conqueror will have in Marvel Studios during the development of Phase Five of the MCU. According to Eric Martin, the decision on future plans falls at the top of the studio. Instead, the creative team focused on the variant known as Victor Timely and the impact it has on the plot.

Eric Martin explained that they explored this direction to provide a different perspective on Kang the Conqueror at Marvel Studios. They asked themselves what makes Victor Timely a surprising character and discovered that, despite his apparent lightheartedness, he has a clear understanding of his actions. His birth simply happened at the wrong time. This characterization offers rich complexity to the character and becomes fertile ground for the narrative.

The fear of telling too much and revealing too much

Loki’s second season not only sidestepped revealing the real Kang and his plans, but also avoided providing too many clues about The Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eric Martin noted that although they considered incorporating elements from the comics, they ultimately decided to create their own version of the character. He mentioned that the Wisconsin reference is one of the few connections to the original version.

