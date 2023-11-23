Ta-Nehisi Coates puts Captain America through his darkest moment in a politically charged deluxe tome published by Panini Comics in the Marvel Deluxe line

The relationship between Captain America and politics has always been there, but perhaps in recent years it has been more notable than ever. The work of Ta-Nehisi Coates leading the main series of the character did not exactly mitigate this tendency, something that we can now verify thanks to Panini Comics and to the first volume that compiles his stage, which comes to us under the title of Marvel Deluxe. Captain America by Ta-Nehisi Coates 1 Winter in America.

Captain America in the presidency of Donald Trump

In The House of Ideas have always boasted of wearing blue more than red when it comes to political colors (remember the crossover between Barack Obama y Spiderman), so the importance of enhancing a character like Steve Rogersthe supreme patriot, at a time when the slogan Make America Great Again was on the caps of every American voter. Donald Trump It was not a simple task.

Perhaps Coates was thinking precisely about that chapter in his country’s history when naming his first story arc, Winter in Americaand in the average Trump voter when it comes to introducing those enemies based on Frank Simpsonthe fan created by Frank Miller y David Mazzucchelli better known as Nuke who sports an American flag on his face.

The parallelisms and double readings are there for whoever wants to see them, also when characters like the General Thunder Ross or the Supervisor, but this does not mean that this aspect is the only one through which this volume can be enjoyed. Coates is a wonderful creator of stories, and although his novelistic nature is evident in the abuse of the use of the written word to the detriment of the visual approach, here he does a really competent job.

Perhaps at some point a more explosive and surprising touch could be missed for the plot or more colorful and shocking scenes, but Coates is true to himself and his style with all the consequences, and that is something to be appreciated.

From committed journalist to Marvel Comics scriptwriter

Coates, son of a Black Panther (we are talking here about the political movement, not about the king of Wakanda), he began to make a name for himself in writing by working as a journalist for important American newspapers in which he wrote mostly social articles, usually related to the African-American community.

This work, added to the publication of a book that confirmed him as a serious and capable narrator, helped him to Marvel Comics would welcome him with open arms and give him the series for which he was apparently born: the T’Challa. That’s where we could see that this guy wasn’t your usual sleepover comic book writer. Coates’ stories were loaded with his political ideas and his commitment to bringing superhero comics to a more social and transcendent reading than the usual ironclad one.

And that was how C.B. Cebulski He saw in Coates the ideal screenwriter to get Captain America out of the mess he was in. Nick Spencer had gotten into him, since after his stage we basically had a Nazi with a shield (yes, all caused by the Cosmic Cube and such, but wow).

The best Leinil Francis Yu

The Filipino cartoonist Leinil Francis Yu is already a Marvel Comics classic, despite having also worked for other publishers such as Wildstorm o DC Comicswhere he was in charge of nothing more and nothing less than Superman.

Despite being a really solvent guy, his work has on many occasions been controversial, surely due to the use of various repetitive stylistic resources that are not to everyone’s liking. Jobs like Secret Invasion y New Avengers next to Brian Michael Bendis o Super Crooks y Superior con Mark Millar There have been equal parts joys and displeasures regarding its reception.

But this time we are surely facing the best version of this cartoonist. His quirks are still there, his style is fully recognizable, but you can see that his writing is more polished than ever and that his narrative is much more natural and solid.

On the other hand, we also have here Adam Kubert, who is always a safe bet. Together they manage to shape a story that is very different from what we usually find in this type of stories. The point of view shown to us here shines for its honesty and simplicity, and the truth is that a political-social plot like this suits a character who cries out for this type of stories to lay the foundation on the to hold on. This is how a true icon is built.

The volume published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 376 color pages with a size of 17 x 26 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of the first fifteen issues of Captain Americain addition to all the covers of the included issues, an introduction under the title of Captain without a country written by Iván Noda Díaz and an extensive gallery of variant covers at the end. The recommended retail price is €44 and it went on sale in August 2023.

Marvel Deluxe. Captain America by Ta-Nehisi Coates 1 Winter in America

A new beginning! A new team! With “Winter in America”, the beginning of the amazing stage of Ta-Nehisi Coatesand “Captain of Nothing”, the second arc, in the company respectively of Leinil Francis Yu y Adam Kubert.

In a momentous moment, the Sentinel of Freedom faces an enemy that perverts everything he symbolizes.

Authors: Leinil Francis Yu, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Gerry Alanguilan, Sunny Cho and Adam Kubert