The Marvel Cinematic Universe could undergo a really big change in its future. Jonathan Majors could stop playing Kang and the introduction of another villain is even being considered.

Jonathan Majors could leave the role of Kang The Conqueror.

Join the conversation

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not going through its best moment, in fact, it is expected that its next film, The Marvels, will not reach the box office numbers expected of it. To that we must add a new problem, Jonathan Majors’ behavior off the big screenthe actor had been reported for domestic violence and the Marvel studio is thinking about changing the villain or having another actor play Kang’s shoes.

The introduction of this villain into the Cinematic Universe was being highly anticipated by Marvel fans. However, due to the problems that the actor has had outside the filming rooms, Majors’ continuity could have been affected, something that has already happened a few times in this industry. This time, the studio is considering a change of actor for the role, or even incorporating a new villain, Dr. Doom.

The UCM could face new changes

In an extensive Variety article it has been learned that this option is on the table. The character of Kang was introduced in the first season of the series Loki and later appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, the fact that Majors was arrested for domestic violence and that even more victims later emerged willing to work on the case, the actor’s participation in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is up in the air.

After season two of Loki, it is clear that Kang was planned to be the main villain of the next films and the next Marvel saga, however, the character could disappear and we would have to welcome Dr. Doom. On the other hand, another of the options being considered is a change of actor, something that already happened in the UCM with the Hulk, for example. Edward Norton gave way to Mark Ruffalo in his role as Bruce Banner.

At the moment there is still not much more information about it, so the only thing you can do is wait for new news and see what will happen with the future of Jonathan Majors and Kang El Conquistador. For now everything seems to indicate that Marvel will try to find some way to change the character, but there is nothing else that comes from official sources. We will be very attentive to bring you the latest news about the case and thus find out what will happen with this whole story.

Join the conversation